South Carolina women's basketball: Madina Okot selected by Atlanta

Madina Okot was selected by the Atlanta Dream with the 12th pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday night.

In Atlanta, Okot will team up with former Gamecock Allisha Gray. Atlanta lost Brittney Griner in free agency, so the Dream need a big to replace her in the lineup. In coach Karl Smesko’s offensive system, everyone has the green light to shoot, so Okot’s three-point shooting ability should be an asset.

Okot should have strong fan support. Atlanta is the closest WNBA team to Columbia, and the Dream draws a lot of Gamecock fans, including Dawn Staley, who is a season ticket holder.

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Okot was the second Gamecock selected on Monday night and became the 24th Gamecock selected in the WNBA Draft.

She was invited to attend the WNBA Draft in New York along with teammates Ta’Niya Latson and Raven Johnson. All were projected to be first-round draft picks.

Okot averaged 12.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, and 1.0 assists last season. She led the SEC in rebounding and was third in the nation with 22 double-doubles.

Okot only played one season at South Carolina, with one season at Mississippi State before that. She grew up in Kenya playing volleyball and didn’t start playing basketball until 2020. Okot played two seasons in Kenya while waiting on her visa, and appealed to the NCAA that those seasons shouldn’t have counted toward her eligibility. Her appeal was denied, and she entered the WNBA Draft.

Okot’s inexperience was seen as a bonus by WNBA teams, who believe she is only scratching the surface of her potential.

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The 2026 WNBA Draft is the first draft under the new CBA. Previously, first-round draft picks made about $78,000. Second and third-round picks made less than $70,000.

This year, first-round picks will all make at least $289,133 as rookies, more than last season’s supermax contracts were worth. As the 12th overall pick, Johnson is slated to sign a four-year contract worth $1,294,367. It will pay her $289,133 this year and increase each year.