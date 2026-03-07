South Carolina women's basketball: Madina Okot shines in back-to-back dominant games against Kentucky

It’s a new jersey, it’s a new shade of maroon, but the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is nothing new to South Carolina forward Madina Okot. However, what is new is the loud cheers she gets on the floor.

“It’s just different, like you have to be ready, you have to be ready to perform. You have to be ready for anything,” Okot said postgame. ” … It makes me so happy [to hear the fans.] It’s so encouraging.”

The six-foot-six-inch senior showed quickly that with the fans on her side, the court at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is Big Momma’s House.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

It only took one half for Okot to achieve her eighth-straight double-double. By the final buzzer, she had 12 points alongside 13 rebounds, two assists, a block and two steals.

Friday’s performance moved Okot to sole possession of seventh place for double-doubles in a single season at South Carolina.

Okot’s performance against the Wildcats on Friday marked nothing new for the six-foot-six-inch senior. Five days ago, Okot dropped 21 points and 13 rebounds in Memorial Coliseum against Kentucky to close the Gamecocks’ regular season.

Additionally, Okot’s advancement as a three-point shooter became invaluable to South Carolina as the season went on. Senior guard — and roommate of Okot — Raven Johnson said when Okot’s threes go up, she knows they’re going in.

“I just run back … I mean she practices those shots,” Johnson said. ” [Her shot release] is so high and its so arch, I mean everyone runs back. I have so much confidence in her shooting the three.”

How Okot ended SEC play is a far cry from how the senior forward started it for South Carolina. At the start of conference play, she averaged 11.3 points alongside 8.8 rebounds in her first six games.

Following a season-worst six-point, four-rebound performance in a road loss to Oklahoma, Staley had seen enough. When the Gamecocks returned home to face then-No. 5 Vanderbilt, Okot was out of the starting lineup.

The benching was not to scapegoat Okot for the loss. Staley wanted to see a response from her senior.

“It was totally giving her a look at the game. Just taking a little bit of pressure off of her because we’re putting her in situations that we had players build to those moments,” Staley said after Vanderbilt.

Okot returned to the starting lineup against Mississippi State. Since then, she has averaged 15 points alongside 14 rebounds per game. The victory over the Bulldogs kick-started her streak of double-doubles. Okot credits her increased confidence throughout the stretch to her coaches and teammates.

“They keep encouraging me and just being able to make good decisions,” Okot said. “Like just being able to read what the defense is doing.”

Okot’s mindset of remaining strong keeps her as a deep asset for South Carolina.

“I keep saying this to myself you want to be the most feasible one. Don’t let them bully you want to be the one bullying them,” Okot said.