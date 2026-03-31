South Carolina women's basketball: Madina Okot's eligibility appeal remains in limbo

As South Carolina turns its focus toward the Final Four, Madina Okot must make a decision about her future.

The WNBA Draft is April 13. College players have to declare for the draft 10 days before the draft, which is April 3. Technically, every player must declare, even if she has exhausted her college eligibility..

Players who are still participating in the NCAA Tournament, such as Okot, have a different deadline. They have 48 hours after their final game to make a decision.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

For Raven Johnson and Ta’NIya Latson, declaring for the draft will be a formality. But it is more complicated for Okot. She has only played two seasons of NCAA basketball, but the NCAA also counts two seasons that Okot played in Kenya while she was trying to obtain a US student visa.

South Carolina doesn’t think those two seasons should count toward Okot’s NCAA eligibility, especially given recent rulings that junior college seasons don’t count. They are appealing for at least one more season of eligibility.

But the clock is working against South Carolina and Okot, and they have not heard anything from the NCAA.

“We haven’t,” Dawn Staley said after the Gamecocks’ Elite Eight win on Monday. “We actually called our compliance today because as soon as our season’s over, she’s got 48 hours. We’re hoping we get an answer.”

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Okot averaged 13.2 points and 10.8 rebounds this season, and had 22 double-doubles, the fifth-most in a season in program history. She only began playing basketball in 2020, so she is definitely still learning the game.

Because of her inexperience and upside, the argument goes, Okot needs another year of college experience. But Okot is already a consensus first-round pick in WNBA mock drafts, and teams see her inexperience as a bonus, as well.

Okot has not decided whether to enter the draft or try to extend her college career.

“I don’t know when I’m going to make a decision on that, and I haven’t made up my mind yet,” Okot said. “I need time to think about that.”

For now, her focus is on the Final Four.