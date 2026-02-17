South Carolina women's basketball: Madina Okot's journey "back"

There are a lot of reasons South Carolina has beaten LSU 18 straight times. One simple reason is never going to explain 14 years of winning. But if forced to isolate the most consistent reason South Carolina keeps winning, it would be post dominance.

It started with Alaina Coates, then went through A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston, and Kamilla Cardoso. Even when LSU had Angel Reese and Annesah Morrow, two of the best rebounders of the last decade, they were undersized.

The last time South Carolina traveled to Baton Rouge, Cardoso fouled out Reese, then drew double teams that allowed her to pass to a wide-open Bree Hall for the decisive three-pointers.

This year’s Valentine’s Day game looked eerily familiar. LSU boasts one of the best rebounding teams in the country, but is undersized with only one unreliable true post and a bunch of smaller, but athletic, forwards.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

South Carolina knew it would need a big game from its post, Madina Okot.

“Huge. Huge. Like always,” Dawn Staley said before the game. “I do think what we’ve been able to do is control the paint for the most part, and that serves true for this particular game when it comes to controlling the boards because those are paint points.”

Getting a big game from Okot was no guarantee. Just three weeks earlier, Okot was taken out of the starting lineup. Staley insisted it wasn’t a demotion, but then conceded that Okot wasn’t playing well enough and they had to change something.

A week and umpteen injuries later, Staley no longer had the luxury of bringing Okot off the bench.

“Really, she didn’t have a choice,” Staley said. “She had to get back in the starting lineup.”

Things didn’t click immediately. She cobbled together 10 points and 10 rebounds against Mississippi State. It wasn’t pretty, but it was still Okot’s first double-double in nearly a month.

And, as Staley termed it, Okot was “ramping up.”

Okot followed with a huge game against Tennessee, grabbing 16 rebounds to go with 10 points and two blocks in a game that doesn’t favor post players. Her 16 rebounds matched the number of rebounds she had total while coming off the bench for three games.

“I’m back,” Okot said sweetly after the game.

She was, and just in time. Okot played 31 minutes against LSU, her season high for an SEC game. She grabbed 17 rebounds, almost as many (20) as all her teammates combined. Earlier in the season, the pressure would have gotten to Okot.

“I feel like I had too much pressure,” she said after the Tennessee game.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

But in the most pressure-packed environment of the season, Okot kept her cool. She didn’t try to do too much, she let her teammates help her, and she relied on her fundamentals.

Okot already had a signature moment as a Gamecock: her three-pointer against Texas. Now she has two. With less than 30 seconds left, Raven Johnson whipped a pass to Okot just outside the lane.

Okot was open for a split second, but all those quick, undersized Tigers surrounded her, and suddenly she was triple-teamed. Okot calmly gathered the ball, faded away from the defense, and banked in the shot. Staley called it the biggest play of the game.

“I thought she took her time because there were a lot of times she caught it and made a move,” Staley said. “There was a crowd there. She took her time and put it on that white square, and it went in.”

Raven Johnson, Okot’s roommate, ran to Okot and embraced her. It was vindication for what they had worked toward all season. Johnson has, according to both players, been annoying Okot all season by coaching her nonstop.

“We’re roommates. I be getting on her about little things,” Johnson said after the Texas game. “Pregame, we were eating, and I was telling Madina about a play she messed up last game. I was on her butt, and she said ‘Are you going to keep saying that?’ I said, yeah, I’m going to keep saying that. It’s little things like that. I’m trying to hold her accountable. She’s very hard on herself. She wants to be great. She wants to be one of the best post players, another post player to come out of here that’s really good. I try to hold her accountable and be a really good point guard to her.”

The game wasn’t over, though. After a defensive stop, South Carolina still had to make free throws. LSU was able to force the ball to Okot, a 68% free throw shooter, and foul her. Okot had been in this situation before. With a chance to clinch the win, she missed three of four free throws in the final seconds against Louisville.

This time, Okot calmly sank both. She’s back.