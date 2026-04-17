South Carolina women's basketball: Maryam Dauda invited to Nigerian national team training camp

Maryam Dauda’s Gamecock career is over, but her national team career could be just beginning.

Dauda has officially been invited to participate in the Nigerian senior national team training camp in San Diego. The training camp runs from April 18-24.

Dauda is confirmed to be one of 21 players invited to the training camp. Not all 21 will be able to participate due to professional commitments.

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Dauda first told GamecockCentral about the invite while South Carolina was in Sacramento.

“Not a lot of people know this yet, but I actually got an invite to play on the Nigerian national team, which is a huge opportunity for me and is something I plan on doing,” she said. “That’s what’s in the works right now.”

Dauda was born in Nigeria but raised in Arkansas. As a senior, Dauda averaged 2.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. For her career, which began at Arkansas, Dauda averaged 4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in services management and a minor in economics in August, 2025. Dauda is currently pursuing a master’s degree in retail innovation. She is a four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

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Nigeria is known as “D’Tigress.” Following the training camp, D’Tigress will play three friendlies against WNBA teams as part of the ramp-up to the 2026 World Cup in Germany. Dauda could become the second former Gamecock to play for D’Tigress, following Sarah Imovbioh.

The three WNBA exhibitions are against Los Angeles on Saturday, April 25, in San Diego; against Minnesota on Monday, April 27; and against Indiana on Saturday, May 2.