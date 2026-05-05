South Carolina women's basketball: May mailbag

On Thursday, I opened the floor to women’s basketball questions on The Women’s Basketball Forum. Here’s a sample of what was discussed.

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(Questions and answers have been edited for clarity.)

SilverSurfer said: Are any of the players still in Columbia working out? Has Ashlyn Watkins officially returned to the team?

Wednesday is the last day of spring exams. Players basically get May and June off to do what they want. Some will go home, some will stay, some will go back and forth. Everyone is supposed to be back for summer workouts, which begin in late June when Summer II classes start.

Watkins has not officially rejoined the team. I’m not sure when it will become official because I don’t have any experience with a player unenrolling and reenrolling, but she is working out with Molly Binetti, and it’s just a technicality.

bantam said: “Technicality” is a scary and worrisome word to Gamecock fans.

Ah, but it is music to the NCAA’s ears.

Alndyoung said: Were any other schools that you know of recruiting Justine Loubens?

I’m not aware of any, but I wasn’t keeping track of her throughout the process. I wouldn’t be surprised if someone like Kentucky, who recruits a lot internationally and wanted Alicia Tournebize, at least kicked the tires on Loubens.

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Beehaver said: Have you seen or heard Vic Schaefer discuss the exodus from his team? Who made the best new head coach hire in the SEC? Why do you think Jada Richard left LSU?

I haven’t seen any comments from Vic. That’s not unusual for this time of the year, plus it’s kind of lose-lose to talk about who you lost in the portal. You either come off as kicking players on their way out the door or bashing the players you have.

I’d rank the hires Tammi Reiss (Florida), Ayla Guzzardo (Georgia), and Pauline Love (Alabama). It isn’t necessarily about the quality of the coach, but what the hire says bout the athletic department’s commitment to women’s basketball.

I don’t have any inside information on Richard. Whether you like or dislike Kim Mulkey, you would agree that she is an acquired taste. I don’t know if the tampering allegations are true, but I really like Richard’s game, and I would tamper with her.

Garnetspur said: What’s the possibility of Dawn Staley running three different sets of players? Especially against teams that are lower level.

Who do you think she is, Kim Caldwell? Not gonna happen.

South Carolina has 15 players, but that doesn’t mean there are three players at each position. When you end up with, say, Ayla McDowell running point guard on your third team, that isn’t making anybody better. It would also negate whatever advantage depth gives you in creating mismatches because you can’t mix and match. I could go on and on.

Basically, there is a reason nobody else ever tries to do what Tennessee tries to do.

Beehaver said: Who do you think improved themselves, team-wise, during the portal period? Just off hand, I think Ole Miss made some noise.

Yes, Ole Miss did a good job. Just off the top of my head, South Carolina, LSU, Oklahoma State, UCLA, TCU, and Notre Dame made some good moves.