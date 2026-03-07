What MiLaysia Fulwiley said about playing South Carolina women's basketball in the SEC Tournament semifinal

South Carolina women’s basketball will take on LSU on Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinal round. The 1-seed Gamecocks will take on the 4-seed Tigers with a chance to play for a conference tournament title on the line.

When the SEC rivals take the court, former USC star MiLaysia Fulwiley will be on the other side. It will be Fulwiley’s second time playing against Carolina (the Gamecocks won in Baton Rouge in February), but the SEC Tournament will be her first time back in the Palmetto State for a matchup against her old team.

Below is what she had to say to the media on Friday (following LSU’s win over Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round) about facing South Carolina.

“It feels good coming back here,” Fulwiley said about playing in her home-state and, specifically, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. “I played here in high school, and it meant a lot to me. I won a lot of games here; it’s just great to be here in South Carolina.”

Fulwiley played at Bon Secours when she was a standout at Columbia’s Keenan High School, but she also won two SEC Tournament titles in Greenville with the Gamecocks. As a freshman, she won the tournament’s MVP award and helped knock off LSU in the final. She scored 24 points in the win.

As one might expect, Fulwiley downplayed the significance of playing against Dawn Staley and her former teammates. “It’s the next game,” she claimed. “It’s a new game for us. We’ve got the same mindset, and we’ve got to go out there and do what we need to do.”

During her first game against her former team, Fulwiley struggled. She shot 1-for-8 from the field and turned the ball over three times. She also missed all of her 3-point attempts.

According to the Columbia native, she has moved on from the loss and disappointing performance.

“I don’t remember nothing,” she said of the Valentine’s Day defeat. “I’m a new player with a new mindset right now. I’m ready.”

South Carolina has beaten LSU 18 times in a row, dating back to 2012. The Gamecocks have won nine of the last 11 SEC Tournaments, while LSU has not won the conference tourney since the 2002-2003 season.

Saturday’s game will begin at 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 will carry the television broadcast, while the ESPN app will make the contest available via streaming.

The winner of South Carolina-LSU will then match up with the winner of Texas-Ole Miss. The SEC Tournament Championship Game will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. ESPN and the ESPN app will handle the broadcast and stream.