South Carolina women's basketball: Monday Musings following the major conference tournaments

There are still several mid-major conference tournaments to finish this week, but all the major conference tournaments are over. Here’s what I’m thinking about while we wait for Selection Sunday.

What I didn’t like: The rest of the Big Ten, the Big East

What I’m not sure about: The Big 12

What I liked: South Carolina-LSU

The Big Ten

UCLA’s 96-45 waxing of no. 9 Iowa in the Big Ten championship game did two things. It proved that there is no argument for UConn (which beat 16-15 Creighton 100-51 on Sunday in the Big East semifinal) that doesn’t rely on 12 previous titles. The Huskies haven’t played a meaningful game since December (I’m aware that I just said then 15th-ranked Tennessee wasn’t meaningful. Have you seen the Lady Vols play?).

It also made me look smart for saying I don’t trust the Big Ten’s second tier, which includes Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Ohio State. Ohio State at least battled to a 72-62 loss to UCLA in the tournament semifinals, but that group did not do anything to allay concerns.

In the last top 16 reveal, Iowa and Michigan were two seeds. But they didn’t look like it last week.

Does South Carolina’s loss to Texas change seeding?

Maybe?

In the last top 16 reveal, South Carolina was the third overall seed in the second Fort Worth region, and Texas was the fourth overall seed in Sacramento.

Traditionally, the selection committee has not punished teams, especially teams that won their regular-season title by two games, for losing in the conference tournament. In that regard, South Carolina shouldn’t be punished.

But the selection committee also likes to reward teams for winning, and the only way to reward Texas is to move the Longhorns into the second Fort Worth regional.

The committee has three options: keep the status quo, make Texas the third seed in Fort Worth and South Carolina the fourth seed in Sacramento, or split the difference and make South Carolina the third seed in Sacramento and Texas the fourth seed in Fort Worth.

The silver lining for South Carolina is that, while Fort Worth is preferable to Sacramento, it’s only marginally so (and in a quick check of flights on Sunday night, flights to Sacramento were actually cheaper than Fort Worth). Plus, the last time the Gamecocks played a tournament regional in northern California, in Stockton in 2017, they won the national championship.

Chalk

This feels like the most top-heavy tournament in a while, even more top-heavy than last year, when all four top seeds made the Final Four.

As noted above, the Big Ten’s other contenders don’t inspire confidence. Duke and Louisville, the ACC’s best, were inconsistent down the stretch. TCU, the Big 12’s best hope, lost to West Virginia in the Big 12 championship game. Baylor, the second-highest ranked Big 12 team, bowed out in the quarterfinals.

In addition to Iowa and Michigan, Vanderbilt and LSU were two seeds in the last top 16 reveal. Of that group, only Vanderbilt looks capable of crashing the Final Four (and not if it ends up in South Carolina’s region).