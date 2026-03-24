South Carolina women's basketball: Monday was a good day for Dawn Staley and Virginia

Monday was a good day to be associated with Virginia women’s basketball, whether you are a current or former Cavalier.

On the court, #10 Virginia donned the glass slipper and pulled off the biggest upset of the NCAA Tournament, beating #2 Iowa 83-75 in double overtime in Iowa City.

It was the third win in six days for Virginia, which was the 40th overall seed in the tournament and had to play in the First Four. The Cavaliers, who hadn’t reached the Sweet 16 since 2000, became the first women’s team ever to reach the Sweet 16 after playing in the First Four.

Guard Kymora Johnson is a two-time first-team all-ACC player, but was something of an unknown entering the tournament. Not anymore.

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Johnson played 39 minutes and had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists against Arizona State in the First Four. She played 44 minutes and had 28 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the first round overtime win against Georgia.

But Johnson’s true star turn came against Iowa, when she played all 50 minutes and scored 14 of her 28 points in the overtime periods to upend the bracket.

Johnson, who has played 133 of a possible 135 minutes this tournament and is responsible for nearly half of Virginia’s total points, said she is “Hungry and tired, but blessed and happy.”

“I’m very happy for Virginia,” said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who also happens to be the best player in Virginia’s history. “I’ve been in really close contact with Coach Mox (Amaka Agugua-Hamilton) throughout her tenure, and I’m really happy that they made it to the Sweet 16 and they’re probably a little bit hungry for more. I don’t put anything past them continuing to win.”

Staley led Virginia’s golden era in the early 1990s, when she was a two-time Naismith Player of the Year and led the Hoos to three straight Final Fours under coach Debbie Ryan. She was the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 1991 despite losing to Stanford in the national championship game.

Later on Monday, Staley coached South Carolina to its 12th consecutive Sweet 16, the second-longest current streak in NCAA history and the fourth-longest all-time.

It was also a big day for Staley’s roommate from her Final Four playing days at Virginia, Tammi Reiss.

Reiss was the coach at Rhode Island for seven seasons. This year, she led the Rams to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 30 years, and only their second tournament appearance ever. Reiss became a sought-after coach as a result.

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On Monday, Florida announced that Reiss would be the next coach of the Gators. Staley gave the Gators and Reiss a statement of support for their official press release. She also spoke more candidly after South Carolina beat Southern Cal on Monday night.

“It’s pretty cool,” she said. “I think Tammi’s built for high-level basketball, and she’s very passionate about the game. That’s all I’ve known her to be in all the years that I’ve known her. I think she will be a really good fit for Florida. I think they have to get ready for her, though, because she’s going to need to be supported. She’s going to speak out on being supported. But I do think it will be a changing of the guard that will elevate Florida women’s basketball in a great way.”

Reiss was formerly an assistant coach at Syracuse. She faced off against Staley and South Carolina in the 2015 and 2016 NCAA Tournaments. They will see each other a lot more going forward.

All in all, it was a good day for Virginia women’s basketball. Wahoo!