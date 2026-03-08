South Carolina women's basketball offers dynamic Atlanta-area point guard

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley knows a thing or two about guards from Atlanta. Current Gamecock senior backcourt members Raven Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson are from the area. Before that, players like Te’a Cooper, Kaela Davis, Courtney Newton, and Lauren Falohun fit the bill.

This weekend, another Atlanta-area guard announced that South Carolina had extended a scholarship offer her way.

According to a post on her social media accounts, class of 2028 Fayetteville (GA) Sandy Creek standout Morghan Reckley earned an offer from the Gamecocks. The 5-7 point guard recently took an unofficial visit to USC. In the offer announcement, she called the trip to Columbia “amazing.”

The Gamecock offer stretches her offer list to at least 23 power conference programs. Further illustrating her national interest, Reckley has taken unofficial visits to see more than a few of her biggest suitors.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

Watching her film, it is easy to see why virtually every major program in the country wants to take a swing at landing Reckley.

As a player, she shows off impressive speed, both with and without the basketball. With that burst, she is a menace in transition. In the halfcourt, Reckley can use her quickness and smooth handle to get to the rack and finish from either side. She can create enough separation to get off clean shots from multiple spots, as well. As a distributor, she is a capable passer with either hand.

Defensively, Reckley has great instincts for jumping passing lanes, and she is a threat to take any steal the distance for two points. She also uses her quickness to stay in front of virtually any ballhandler. If opponents get loose with their handle, Reckley will poke the ball away.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Reckley has been a known commodity since middle school. However, now that she is a high school sophomore, she is one of the best prospects in the country, regardless of graduation class.

Despite her age, Reckley earned a spot on the Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year watch list this season. Last year, she played for an iteration of Team USA’s junior team, the U16 squad that won the 2025 U16 AmeriCup. She will lead her Sandy Creek team in the state championship game later in the week.

Currently a four-star prospect, Reckley is firmly inside five-star range for future rankings updates. She is positioned as the No. 15 overall player in the class of 2028 in the Rivals Industry Rankings. Reckley is also the No. 3 point guard nationally. She ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia, regardless of position.