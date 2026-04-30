South Carolina women's basketball: Multiple Gamecocks make ESPN's list of the Top 50 WNBA players

On Thursday, ESPN released its list of the top 50 players in the WNBA. Obviously, A’ja Wilson topped the list, but she has some Gamecock company.

ESPN’s list was compiled by Charlie Creme, Kendra Andrews, Kareem Copeland, and Hall of Famer Michael Voepel. No rookies were included in the ranking.

Wilson, who won the last two MVP awards and four of the last six, is the only four-time MVP in league history. There isn’t enough clickbait in the world to rank someone else first.

Wilson is joined in the top 50 by her college teammate Allisha Gray, Aliyah Boston, and Kamilla Cardoso.

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Gray, who was named first-team All-WNBA for the first time last season, checks in at number seven. Last season, she averaged 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

“Gray had the best statistical season of her career last year, posting career highs in points, rebounds and assists,” Andrews wrote in explaining Gray’s position.

Boston, who recently signed the richest contract in WNBA history, is ranked 14th, behind her Indiana teammates Caitlin Clark (10) and Kelsey Mitchell (11). Copeland wrote the reason for Boston’s placement.

“The 2023 No. 1 pick has been a model of consistency in her three All-Star seasons. With Clark and the Fever guards being decimated by injuries last season, Boston stepped into the role of facilitator for stretches.”

Boston averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season and was named second-team All-WNBA.

In her second season, Cardoso averaged 13.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. She was fifth in the WNBA in rebounds and was impressive enough that Chicago felt comfortable trading away Angel Reese and building around Cardoso. Copeland also wrote Cardoso’s bio.

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“The 2024 No. 3 pick took a step forward in her sophomore season and Year 3 could be even better.”

Three of the top four centers on the list are former Gamecocks. South Carolina is the only SEC team with multiple players on the list.

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard (13), LSU’s Angel Reese (22), Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson (32), Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin (44), and Auburn’s DeWanna Bonner (47) are also on the list. Ariel Atkins (26) played at Texas, but she was there from 2014-18, while the Longhorns were in the Big 12.