South Carolina women's basketball duo named to late-season watch list for national Defensive Player of the Year honor

On Thursday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced its 15-player late-season watch list for the Naismith Women’s College Defensive Player of the Year. Two South Carolina women’s basketball standouts made the cut.

Redshirt senior point guard Raven Johnson and sophomore forward Joyce Edwards represented the Gamecocks on the list. USC was also the only program with multiple players on the Defensive Player of the Year watch list.

Johnson has been one of the best perimeter defenders in the country the last few years. She is a pest on the ball, making life especially difficult for opposing ballhandlers, and she is a threat to take any steal coast to coast.

For Edwards, her defensive success is bolstered by versatility. She can guard players at all five positions, and she racks up steals and blocks because of it.

From the South Carolina Athletics release:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball sophomore forward Joyce Edwards and senior guard Raven Johnson are among the 15 players named to the 2026 Naismith Women’s College Defensive Player of the Year Presented by MOLECULE Late-Season Watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. South Carolina is the only team with multiple entries on the list, which includes eight SEC players.

South Carolina is among the most dominant defensive teams in the nation, leading the nation in field goal percentage defense at 335 and ranking fourth in scoring defense at 56.0 points per game allowed. In 11 games against ranked opponents, the defense has yielded just 64.7 points per game and 39.1 percent shooting to some of the nation’s top teams. Only one team has reached 80 points against the Gamecocks, and it required overtime for them to get there.

Edwards is a big part of the interior defense, ranking among the SEC’s top 15 in both blocks and steals per game. She is 11th with 1.1 blocks per game and comes in 12th at 1.9 steals per outing. A majority of her 6.2 rebounds per game come on the defensive end as well.

Johnson is among the top on-ball defenders in the nation. As the primary defender against the SEC’s top 10 scorers, she has allowed just 0.571 points per possession on 25.0 percent field goal shooting. Just her presence on the floor impacts opposing teams. Ranked opponents are shooting four percent lower with her on the court and average 8.3 points per 100 possessions fewer when she’s on the court. Synergy ranks her second in the nation in defensive impact at 10.9 points per 100 possessions. Johnson leads the Gamecock guards with a combined 68 blocks and steals on the season with the Gamecocks turning 67.3 percent of her steals directly into fast break points.

No. 3/3 South Carolina opens the last week of the regular season on Thu., Feb. 26, at Colonial Life Arena with an 8 p.m. tipoff against Missouri. The Gamecocks will honor their four seniors prior to the game at approximately 7:40 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food donations for the SEC Food Fight, which will be collected outside the area. There will also be a Teddy Bear Toss at halftime, with all stuffed animals (unboxed, no battery packs) donated to local charities.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for more information on the program.

2026 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Late-Season Watch List

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Kennedy Cambridge, Ohio State

Jazzy Davidson, Southern Cal

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Toby Fournier, Duke

Madison Francis, Mississippi State

MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Rori Harmon, Texas

Jordan Harrison, West Virginia

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Texas A&M

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Sarah Strong, UConn