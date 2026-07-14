South Carolina women's basketball: NCAA changes tournament seeding guidelines

Beginning with the 2027 tournament, the NCAA has changed how it will seed the top 16 teams. The change will likely have the biggest effect on the SEC.

The NCAA previously announced that the men’s and women’s tournaments will expand to 76 teams beginning in 2027. Now, the NCAA has also changed how the top teams will be seeded: conference affiliation will no longer be a factor in seeding the top 16 seeds.

Previously, the selection committee had to take into account conference affiliation when seeding the top 16 teams. The top four teams in a conference were placed in different regions, and conference matchups were to be avoided until as late in the tournament as possible.

Conference realignment has made it increasingly difficult to follow those guidelines without deviating significantly from the original seeds. The Power Four conferences – the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12 – now have 68 combined members.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Chris Wellbaum and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

They get the majority of the tournament bids, and will likely get an even larger share when the tournament expands. Last season, 39 of the 68 teams came from the Power Four conferences. The Big Ten had 12 teams, the SEC had 10, the ACC had nine, and the Big 12 had eight.

The complications came at the top, particularly the SEC. Five of the top 16 seeds came from the SEC (and two more were five seeds). That meant conference foes South Carolina and Oklahoma were matched up in the Sweet 16. That is a matchup the committee was supposed to try to avoid under the old rules (in 2025, Duke and North Carolina were also matched up in the Sweet 16).

But the biggest problem was that Texas (third), South Carolina (fourth), LSU (fifth), and Vanderbilt (seventh), the top four teams in the SEC, were each top seven seeds. By rule, they couldn’t be placed in the same region. As a result, LSU was bumped down to the seventh overall seed, and Vanderbilt was bumped to eighth.

Not only did the rule unfairly punish LSU and Vanderbilt, but it means the seeding couldn’t follow the S-curve. South Carolina and Texas ended up with easier matchups by seed and top-ranked UCLA and UConn had harder matchups. (It ended up not mattering because of upsets in the Sweet 16.)

“We put a lot of time into establishing those top 16 teams in the order they go in,” NCAA women’s basketball committee chair Amanda Braun told ESPN. “You’re splitting hairs to decide who has the edge, and some of that is undone by those principles. To all of us, the work we did and the work those teams did justifies keeping them where they are in that group of 16.”

For what it’s worth, in ESPN’s way-too-early Bracketology, which has not been updated to reflect tournament expansion, the Power Four conferences are projected to have 38 teams in the tournament next season. The SEC and Big Ten each have five top 16 seeds, and the ACC has four.

A top 16 with so little representation would have created quite a headache to seed.