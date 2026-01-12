South Carolina women's basketball holds onto top three spot in updated NET rankings

South Carolina women’s basketball owns a 17-1 overall record through the first ten weeks of the 2025-2026 season. The Gamecocks lost on a last-second shot to the Texas Longhorns but beat every other team on the schedule, including Clemson, Duke, Southern Cal, Louisville, and Alabama. This week, after wins over Arkansas and Georgia, the AP voters moved USC up to No. 2 in the country.

When the first NET rankings came out at the beginning of December, South Carolina slotted in at No. 6 nationally. They were also third in the SEC. That didn’t change through several weeks. However, Dawn Staley’s team made a one-week jump to No. 2 before dropping one spot down to third nationally.

This week, that ranking held. South Carolina is No. 3 in the NET, with the UConn Huskies and the UCLA Bruins listed ahead.

These NET rankings have been updated following last night’s games around the country.

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

At the time of this writing, South Carolina holds a 4-1 record against Quad 1 opponents, having knocked off Southern Cal in a neutral-site contest (though it was in Los Angeles), losing to Texas and beating Duke in Las Vegas at the Players Era Championship, beating Louisville on the road, and dispatching of Alabama at home.

The Gamecocks are 4-0 against teams from Quad 2, with wins over Clemson and Georgia at home and Florida and South Florida on the road. USC beat Penn State and Arkansas to go to 2-0 against the Quad 3, and they are 7-0 against Quad 4 squads. Six of those lowest quad games came in Columbia, and Carolina also beat Florida Gulf Coast on the road.

Factoring into the quality NET number, Coach Staley always creates one of the country’s top schedules. Because of that, South Carolina had one of the toughest strength of schedule metrics in the country, even before SEC play began.

The upcoming schedule takes a unique turn, as the Gamecocks will take on one conference foe plus a non-conference opponent. One game will be at home, while the other will come on the road.

On Thursday, January 15th, Carolina will have an opportunity for revenge. Dawn Staley’s team lost to Texas (technically in a non-conference game) on Thanksgiving but will host the Longhorns at Colonial Life Arena at 6:00 p.m. ESPN2 will broadcast this week’s premier matchup, while the ESPN app makes it available via streaming. Texas is No. 4 overall in this week’s NET rankings and No. 4 in the AP poll.

Then, on Sunday, January 18th, the Gamecocks will hit the road. South Carolina will travel to Baltimore, Maryland to face off with the Coppin State Eagles. Tip-off has been set for noon. The game will not be on traditional television but will stream on ESPN+. Coppin State is the NET rankings’ No. 297 squad.