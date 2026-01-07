South Carolina women's basketball remains in top three of NET rankings

South Carolina women’s basketball owns a 15-1 overall record through the first nine weeks of the 2025-2026 season. The Gamecocks lost on a last-second shot to the Texas Longhorns but beat every other team on the schedule, including Clemson, Duke, Southern Cal, Louisville, and Alabama. This week, after wins over Alabama and Florida, the AP voters slotted USC in at No. 3 in the country once again.

When the first NET rankings came out at the beginning of December, South Carolina slotted in at No. 6 nationally. They were also third in the SEC. That didn’t change through several weeks. However, last week, Dawn Staley’s team was No. 2, trailing only the UConn Huskies.

This week, that ranking slipped one spot. South Carolina is No. 3 in the NET, with UConn and the UCLA Bruins listed ahead.

These NET rankings have been updated following last night’s games around the country.

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

At the time of this writing, South Carolina holds a 3-1 record against Quad 1 opponents, having knocked off Southern Cal in a neutral-site contest (though it was in Los Angeles), losing to Texas and beating Duke in Las Vegas at the Players Era Championship, and beating both Louisville on the road.

The Gamecocks are 4-0 against teams from Quad 2, with wins over Clemson and Alabama at home and Florida and South Florida on the road. USC beat Penn State to go to 1-0 against the Quad 3, and they are 7-0 against Quad 4 squads. Six of those lowest quad games came in Columbia, and Carolina also beat Florida Gulf Coast on the road.

Factoring into the quality NET number, Coach Staley always creates one of the country’s top schedules. Because of that, South Carolina had one of the toughest strength of schedule metrics in the country, even before SEC play began.

Conference games continue over the next week for the Gamecocks. They will play twice, once at home and once on the road.

On Thursday, January 8th, South Carolina will be on the road. Dawn Staley’s team will travel to Fayetteville for a matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tip-off has been set for 7:30 p.m. (Eastern). The game will not be on traditional television, but SEC Network+ will make the contest available via streaming. Arkansas (11-6; 1-3) holds the No. 104 overall spot in the NET rankings.

Then, on Sunday, January 11th, South Carolina will be back at home at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks will host the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2025-2026 edition of the “We Back Pat” contest. That game will start at 2:00 p.m. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action. UGA (15-1; 2-1) is in the “also receiving votes” portion of the AP poll this week and is 39th in the NET.