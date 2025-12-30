South Carolina women's basketball remains in top-2 NET ranking spot

South Carolina women’s basketball owns a 13-1 overall record through the first eight weeks of the 2025-2026 season. The Gamecocks lost on a last-second shot to the Texas Longhorns but beat every other team on the schedule, including Clemson, Duke, Southern Cal, and Louisville. This week, the AP voters did not release a new top-25 ranking, but USC slotted in at No. 3 in the country in the most recent update.

When the first NET rankings came out at the beginning of December, South Carolina slotted in at No. 6 nationally. They were also third in the SEC. That didn’t change through two weeks. However, last week, Dawn Staley’s team jumped to No. 2, trailing only the UConn Huskies.

This week, that ranking held. South Carolina is No. 2 in the NET, with Texas, UCLA, and LSU rounding out the top five.

These NET rankings have been updated following last night’s games around the country.

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

At the time of this writing, South Carolina holds a 4-1 record against Quad 1 opponents, having knocked off Southern Cal in a neutral-site contest (though it was in Los Angeles), losing to Texas and beating Duke in Las Vegas at the Players Era Championship, and beating both Louisville and South Florida on the road.

The Gamecocks are 2-0 against teams from Quad 2, with wins over Penn State and Clemson at home. USC beat Providence to go to 1-0 against Quad 3, and they are 6-0 against Quad 4 squads. Those lower quad games all came in Columbia.

Coach Staley always creates one of the country’s top schedules. Because of that, South Carolina has one of the toughest strength of schedule metrics in the country, even before SEC play begins.

Conference games start this week for the Gamecocks. They will play twice, once at home and once on the road.

On Thursday, January 1st, Colonial Life Arena will play host to USC and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Tip-off has been set for 2:00 p.m. The game will not be on traditional television, but SEC Network+ will make the contest available via streaming.

Then, on Sunday, January 4th, South Carolina will be in Gainesville. The Gamecocks and Florida Gators will also start at 2:00 p.m. SEC Network will handle the television broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the on-court action.