Where South Carolina women's basketball sits in updated NET rankings

South Carolina women’s basketball owns a 25-2 overall record through the first 15 weeks of the 2025-2026 season. The Gamecocks lost on a last-second shot to the Texas Longhorns and fell to Oklahoma in overtime. Other than that, USC has been perfect, including a road win over LSU (the 18th in a row in the series) last week. The victory pushed Carolina’s SEC record to 11-1.

When the first NET rankings came out at the beginning of December, South Carolina slotted in at No. 6 nationally. They were also third in the SEC. That didn’t change through several weeks. However, Dawn Staley’s team moved as high as No. 2 in the NET before sliding back to No. 4.

Last week, the Gamecocks gained a spot in the updated NET rankings, passing the Texas Longhorns. The Gamecocks held that position and are 3rd overall in the updated NET rankings. USC is behind UConn and UCLA.

These NET rankings have been updated following last night’s games around the country.

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

At the time of this writing, South Carolina holds a 7-2 record against Quad 1 opponents, having knocked off Southern Cal in a neutral-site contest (though it was in Los Angeles), losing to Texas and beating Duke in Las Vegas at the Players Era Championship, beating Louisville on the road, returning the favor to the Longhorns at home, losing on the road to Oklahoma, whipping Vanderbilt and Tennessee in Columbia, and knocking off LSU in Baton Rouge.

The Gamecocks are 7-0 against teams from Quad 2. Those wins came over Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi State at home and Florida, Auburn, and South Florida on the road. USC beat Arkansas and Texas A&M on the road to go to 2-0 against the Quad 3. They are also 9-0 against Quad 4 squads. Seven of those lowest quad games came in Columbia, and Carolina beat Florida Gulf Coast and Coppin State on the road.

Factoring into the quality NET number, Coach Staley always creates one of the country’s top schedules. Because of that, South Carolina had one of the toughest strength of schedule metrics in the country, even before SEC play began. Now, the Gamecocks are one of just three teams with at least 14 wins over Quad 1 and Quad 2 foes, joining UCLA and Texas.

The upcoming schedule includes a pair of Quad 1 opportunities for South Carolina.

First, on Thursday, February 19th, the Gamecocks will be in Tuscaloosa for a matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide at 8:30 p.m. (Eastern). SEC Network will broadcast the conference showdown, while the ESPN app makes the contest available via streaming. Alabama is No. 26 in the NET rankings. The Gamecocks have won 24 in a row over the Tide.

Then, on Sunday, February 22nd, South Carolina will return home to Colonial Life Arena, as the Ole Miss Rebels will be in town for a noon tip. College GameDay will be in Columbia, with the pregame show starting at 11:00 a.m. ESPN will broadcast GameDay, while either ESPN or ESPN2 will handle the actual basketball. The ESPN app will make both the pregame show and the on-court action available for streaming. Ole Miss is No. 19 in the latest NET update. USC has won the last 20 over Mississippi.