South Carolina women's basketball's updated NET ranking

South Carolina women’s basketball owns a 22-2 overall record through the first 13 weeks of the 2025-2026 season. The Gamecocks lost on a last-second shot to the Texas Longhorns and fell to Oklahoma in overtime. Other than that, USC has been perfect, including road wins over Auburn and Texas A&M in the last week. The victories pushed the team’s SEC record to 8-1.

When the first NET rankings came out at the beginning of December, South Carolina slotted in at No. 6 nationally. They were also third in the SEC. That didn’t change through several weeks. However, Dawn Staley’s team moved as high as No. 2 in the NET before sliding back to No. 4.

That ranking hasn’t changed. Even with a pair of comfortable road wins last week, the Gamecocks are 4th overall in the updated NET rankings. USC is behind UConn, UCLA, and Texas.

These NET rankings have been updated following last night’s games around the country.

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

At the time of this writing, South Carolina holds a 5-2 record against Quad 1 opponents, having knocked off Southern Cal in a neutral-site contest (though it was in Los Angeles), losing to Texas and beating Duke in Las Vegas at the Players Era Championship, beating Louisville on the road, returning the favor to the Longhorns at home, losing on the road to Oklahoma, and whipping Vanderbilt in Columbia.

The Gamecocks are 5-0 against teams from Quad 2, with wins over Clemson, Georgia, and Alabama at home and Florida and Auburn on the road. USC beat Arkansas, Texas A&M, and South Florida (all on the road) to go to 3-0 against the Quad 3, and they are 9-0 against Quad 4 squads. Seven of those lowest quad games came in Columbia, and Carolina also beat Florida Gulf Coast and Coppin State on the road.

Factoring into the quality NET number, Coach Staley always creates one of the country’s top schedules. Because of that, South Carolina had one of the toughest strength of schedule metrics in the country, even before SEC play began. Now, the Gamecocks are one of just five teams with at least 10 wins over Quad 1 and Quad 2 foes, joining UConn, UCLA, Texas, and Louisville.

The upcoming schedule features a pair of SEC home matchups.

On Thursday, February 5th, South Carolina and Mississippi State will meet in the “Play 4 Kay” Game in Columbia. That contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. SEC Network will carry that broadcast, while the ESPN app streams the action.

Rounding out the busy week, USC will host the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Sunday, February 8th. The SEC rivalry will start at 3:00 p.m. ABC will produce the national television broadcast, while the ESPN app and ESPN+ make it available via streaming. Tennessee enters the week ranked 19th in the NET and holds a 14-5 (6-1) record.