South Carolina women's basketball still third in NET despite leading country in Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins

South Carolina women’s basketball owns a 27-2 overall record with one week left in the regular season. In those two losses, the Gamecocks fell on a last-second shot to the Texas Longhorns and then to Oklahoma in overtime. Other than that, USC has been perfect, including two ranked victories over Alabama and Ole Miss last week. The conference triumphs pushed Carolina’s SEC record to 13-1 and clinched the SEC regular-season title.

When the first NET rankings came out at the beginning of December, South Carolina slotted in at No. 6 nationally. They were also third in the SEC. That didn’t change through several weeks. However, Dawn Staley’s team moved as high as No. 2 in the NET before sliding back to No. 4.

Since then, the Gamecocks have settled in at No. 3, behind UConn and UCLA. As of Monday morning, South Carolina still holds that same position.

These NET rankings have been updated following last night’s games around the country.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

At the time of this writing, South Carolina holds a 9-2 record against Quad 1 opponents, having knocked off Southern Cal in a neutral-site contest (though it was in Los Angeles), losing to Texas and beating Duke in Las Vegas at the Players Era Championship, beating Louisville on the road, returning the favor to the Longhorns at home, losing on the road to Oklahoma, whipping Vanderbilt and Tennessee in Columbia, knocking off LSU in Baton Rouge, taking down Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and smacking Ole Miss at home.

The Gamecocks are 8-0 against teams from Quad 2. Those wins came over Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi State at home and Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M, and South Florida on the road. USC beat Arkansas on the road and Penn State at home to go to 2-0 against the Quad 3. They are also 8-0 against Quad 4 squads. Seven of those lowest quad games came in Columbia, and Carolina beat Florida Gulf Coast and Coppin State on the road.

Factoring into the quality NET number, Coach Staley always creates one of the country’s top schedules. Because of that, South Carolina had one of the toughest strength of schedule metrics in the country, even before SEC play began. Now, the Gamecocks are the only team in America with more than 15 wins combined between Quad 1 and Quad 2. USC’s 17 is two ahead of UCLA’s 15 and four ahead of UConn’s 13.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

The upcoming schedule includes the final two games before the SEC Tournament. South Carolina will face one Quad 3 opponent and a Quad 1 foe.

First, on Thursday, Feb. 26, the Gamecocks will be at Colonial Life Arena for a home matchup against Missouri. SEC Network will broadcast the conference showdown, while the ESPN app makes the contest available via streaming. Missouri is No. 86 in the NET rankings. The Gamecocks have won four in a row over the Tigers and are undefeated all-time at home in the series.

Then, on Sunday, Feb. 29, South Carolina will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. The game will not be on traditional television but will stream on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. Kentucky is No. 16 in the latest NET update. USC has won the last five over the Wildcats, last losing in the 2021-22 SEC Tournament final.