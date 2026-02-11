South Carolina women's basketball moves up in NET ranking

South Carolina women’s basketball owns a 24-2 overall record through the first 14 weeks of the 2025-2026 season. The Gamecocks lost on a last-second shot to the Texas Longhorns and fell to Oklahoma in overtime. Other than that, USC has been perfect, including blowout wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee in the last week. The victories pushed Carolina’s SEC record to 10-1.

When the first NET rankings came out at the beginning of December, South Carolina slotted in at No. 6 nationally. They were also third in the SEC. That didn’t change through several weeks. However, Dawn Staley’s team moved as high as No. 2 in the NET before sliding back to No. 4.

This week, the Gamecocks gained a spot in the updated NET rankings, passing the Texas Longhorns. The Gamecocks are now 3rd overall in the updated NET rankings. USC is behind UConn and UCLA.

These NET rankings have been updated following last night’s games around the country.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball!

The NET, for those unfamiliar, is the most important ranking metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It factors in Team Value Index (essentially a team’s on-court results, location of games, and strength of schedule) and adjusted net efficiency ratings (how well a team plays in those games, adjusted for the quality of opponent and location of games).

At the time of this writing, South Carolina holds a 6-2 record against Quad 1 opponents, having knocked off Southern Cal in a neutral-site contest (though it was in Los Angeles), losing to Texas and beating Duke in Las Vegas at the Players Era Championship, beating Louisville on the road, returning the favor to the Longhorns at home, losing on the road to Oklahoma, and whipping Vanderbilt and Tennessee in Columbia.

The Gamecocks are 7-0 against teams from Quad 2, with wins over Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi State at home and Florida, Auburn, and South Florida on the road. USC beat Arkansas and Texas A&M on the road to go to 2-0 against the Quad 3, and they are 9-0 against Quad 4 squads. Seven of those lowest quad games came in Columbia, and Carolina also beat Florida Gulf Coast and Coppin State on the road.

Factoring into the quality NET number, Coach Staley always creates one of the country’s top schedules. Because of that, South Carolina had one of the toughest strength of schedule metrics in the country, even before SEC play began. Now, the Gamecocks are one of just three teams with at least 13 wins over Quad 1 and Quad 2 foes, joining UCLA and Texas.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

The upcoming schedule has just one game for South Carolina this week.

However, when Dawn Staley’s team takes the floor on Saturday, February 14th, it will be in a top-6 matchup against the LSU Tigers. College GameDay will be in Baton Rouge for the rivalry showdown.

Tip-off has been set for 8:30 p.m. (Eastern). ABC will handle the national television broadcast, while the ESPN app and ESPN+ make the contest available via streaming.

South Carolina (24-2, 10-1) has not lost to LSU (22-3, 8-3) since the 2011-2012 season. The Gamecocks are on a 17-game winning streak over the Tigers. Kim Mulkey’s team will enter Saturday’s contest also on a Bye and ranked as the NET’s No. 5 team.