South Carolina women's basketball: New eligibility guidelines change recruiting

The 2027 recruiting cycle is about to heat up, and with it the unintended impacts of the new 5-for-5 eligibility rule are going to leave some recruits scrambling for offers.

Earlier this year, the NCAA passed new age-based eligibility guidelines that give every player five years to play five seasons while removing the majority of waivers. Technically, the new guidelines don’t take effect until the 2027-28 season, but they can begin being applied immediately if it benefits the athlete.

In effect, that means hundreds of seniors across the country now have two more seasons to play, instead of going into their final campaign. Juniors now have three more seasons, and so on.

A handful of seniors may still enter the WNBA Draft after the season, but the overwhelming majority will likely stay in college to use the extra season. That means hundreds of open scholarships that coaches expected to have will no longer be open, and the squeeze figures to be felt by the 2027 recruiting class.

The loosening of transfer rules started this trend. If coaches need to fill a certain position, they could grab a player out of the portal who can contribute immediately instead of taking a chance on a high school recruit. That tactic is about to go into overdrive.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Chris Wellbaum and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

It is inherently more risky to bring in a high school player than it is to bring in a 22-year-old who has proven herself for three or four years. If you expect to contend for a Final Four next season, you want the sure thing. The last three national champions, UCLA, UConn, and South Carolina, all used this tactic to win.

Thanks to NIL and revenue-sharing, coaches have to look at players as investments. Every player costs money, and how do I make sure I get a return on my investment?

Elite recruits, the top five to ten players in a class, will still be in demand. They can make an immediate impact, and the fact that you potentially get them for five years instead of four adds to their value.

But the next tier of recruits, four-stars typically ranked in the 20s, 30s, and 40s, are seeing their options shift. Previously, those players were still highly sought after by Power Four programs, giving them options. They could go somewhere and contribute immediately. Or blue-bloods would offer them a chance to come learn for a couple of seasons. If the investment paid off, they’d develop into key players, and if not, they’d transfer down.

But the eligibility change, plus the fact that every player costs money, is changing those options. When you can get an immediate contributor in the portal, why pay a player to sit on the bench? Which investment has a higher rate of return? Let her develop on someone else’s dime for a couple of seasons and then come back and get her.

It cuts both ways. If you are a recruit, do you want to go to a blue-blood and sit, or go somewhere you can play right away and get your big payday in a couple of years? There are plenty of outstanding coaches that can develop players.

That means women’s basketball could become like college football, where the group of six is essentially a minor league for the Power 4. That is, arguably, already the case, and maybe more extreme. Look at a program like Mississippi State, which despite being in the SEC, gets picked over by deep-pocketed rivals every offseason.

As July winds down, only eight players in ESPN’s top 40 have committed. That’s a little behind a normal pace, but not significantly. Scouting reports on the top 10-15 players are pretty consistent, but after that – the players who would be most impacted by the eligibility changes – opinions vary wildly on many of the players.

That makes them risky investments, and it is probably going to limit their options out of high school.