South Carolina women's basketball: New eligibility rules will change how programs approach roster building

This week, the NCAA formally approved new age-based eligibility guidelines that give athletes five years to play five seasons and remove redshirts and waivers. The new guidelines are overwhelmingly popular, but they will have a significant change in how women’s basketball programs approach roster construction.

Fifth-year seniors – I guess we’ll bring back the term “super seniors” – will now be the most pivotal players in women’s college basketball.

The most immediate impact is that a lot of seniors are no longer in their final year of eligibility. In South Carolina’s case, Tessa Johnson now has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Programs may not have as many open roster spots as they previously anticipated.

But players like Johnson will have options. Previously, there were only a handful of players each season who had to choose between returning to school or declaring for the WNBA Draft.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Chris Wellbaum and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

The draft eligibility rules plus the limited roster spots meant that almost nobody declared early. But going forward, every super senior will be eligible, and WNBA expansion and higher salaries make declaring for the draft an attractive and viable alternative.

Players don’t have a lot of time to make their decision, either. The WNBA Draft occurs a week after the championship game (and could move up as the WNBA continues to add games to the regular season). There will be a lot of tense moments and bargaining with players.

Welcome to the club, men’s basketball coaches are probably saying.

That sets off a domino effect that may unintentionally promote even more transfers. If a key player declares for the draft, she’ll have to be replaced. You can’t find a high school replacement in April, but you can go find a player in the transfer portal.

Tampering isn’t allowed, but it happens anyway. You can bet word will get around that, for example, Program X is losing a post and really liked that post at Program Y. (There is also the legal tampering, where the players talk to each other.)

When contenders are looking for replacements, they’ll prioritize super seniors whom they can plug and play. That creates new needs for former teams. And you thought the portal was wild right now.

The new guidelines will also help the top recruits, since you get them for an extra year. If you can keep them all five years, of course. But the average recruit, who needs time to develop, is going to be a low priority for many teams. Let her go develop for a couple of years on someone else’s dime, then bring her in as a transfer.

Of course, these are all just projections. Every rule change creates unintended consequences that nobody could predict. Inevitably, there will be some change we never thought of.