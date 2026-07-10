South Carolina women's basketball: New ESPN docuseries will feature A'ja Wilson

A’ja Wilson will be one of three players featured in an upcoming ESPN documentary that follows the 2025 season.

Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and DeWanna Bonner are the three players featured in Life in the W. The six-part documentary will debut on July 24 in connection with the WNBA’s All-Star Weekend. All six episodes will be available immediately on the ESPN App. For other viewers, the episodes will be rolled out in pairs on ESPN2 over the weekend.

The series is produced by UNINTERRUPTED in association with Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios. It promises “authentic access to three of the WNBA’s most accomplished and influential players during a groundbreaking year.”

In 2024, Wilson set the WNBA single-season scoring and rebounding records and became the second unanimous MVP in league history. After a slow start to 2025, she dominated the second half of the season and became the first WNBA player to win four MVP awards and the first WNBA or NBA player to win the scoring title, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP in the same season.

What does this mean for the Gamecocks? Chris Wellbaum and fellow subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

“A lot of people see what we do on the court, but this is a chance to show everything that comes with it: the work, the sacrifice, the joy, and the sisterhood,” Wilson said in a release from ESPN. “I’m so proud to be part of this project and allow viewers to connect with who we are beyond basketball.”

Wilson and the Aces beat Bonner’s Phoenix Mercury in the Finals. The sweep included Wilson’s game-winner over Bonner with less than a second left in game three. Bonner began the season with Indiana, but after a falling-out, was waived and signed with Phoenix. She helped Phoenix beat Minnesota in the playoff semifinals.

Collier and Minnesota were the WNBA’s best team for the first half of the season. But Collier, who had a 50-40-90 season, missed 11 games with ankle and knee injuries, and then suffered another ankle injury in Minnesota’s penultimate game. Collier had offseason surgery on both ankles and has not played since.

According to the ESPN announcement, “Across six episodes, audiences will experience the intensity of the WNBA season from multiple perspectives: a reigning superstar continuing to elevate the game, a leader helping shape the future of the league, and a veteran icon balancing championship aspirations with a legacy already cemented among the sport’s all-time greats.”

This is not the first time a Gamecock has been the subject of a documentary. In 2024, Kamilla Cardoso was one of three athletes featured in Full Court Press. That series followed her life away from her family in Brazil, South Carolina’s undefeated national championship run, and run-up to the WNBA Draft.

Sania Feagin appeared in The Fastest Six Weeks in Sports in 2025. The series covered the six weeks between the end of the NCAA Tournament and the beginning of the WNBA season.

Dawn Staley has made plenty of documentary appearances as well. She was in “Dream On,” about the 1996 USA Olympic team; “The Moment,” about the 2023-24 season; and “The Playbook,” about her coaching philosophy.