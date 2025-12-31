Three South Carolina women's basketball stars make WNBA Draft first-round projection

This week, the New York Daily News‘ Fiifi Frimpong released the outlet’s first 2026 WNBA Draft first-round mock. Three South Carolina women’s basketball standouts made the cut.

According to Frimpong, guard Ta’Niya Latson (No. 6 to Toronto Tempo), center Madina Okot (No. 10 to Indiana Fever), and guard Raven Johnson (No. 13 to Atlanta Dream) all sit in the Daily News‘ projection for the new, expanded first round.

Latson, who is dealing with an ankle injury currently, is averaging 16.9 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. Believed to be a first-round lock, Latson could come off the board to the expansion Toronto Tempo.

Said Frimpong about Latson and the Tempo: “The WNBA’s newest expansion teams — Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire — will flip a coin to decide which franchise gets the sixth and seventh overall picks in this draft. Both teams, of course, have no current roster.

In that case, why not go for the best player available in South Carolina’s Ta’Niya Latson. Her scoring ability is undeniable after averaging at least 21 points per game in her first three collegiate seasons at Florida State, including a Division I-leading 25.2 last season. Under head coach Dawn Staley, Latson is still doing damage: 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game through 14 games.

Latson, however, suffered a lower leg injury that could impact her senior season and draft stock.”

Okot has been a dominant low-post force. The 6-6 post is averaging 15.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Though South Carolina is appealing for an extra year of eligibility for Okot, her play on the court could push her into the first round of the WNBA Draft, regardless. The Daily News has her joining fellow Gamecock post standout Aliyah Boston and wing Bree Hall with the Indiana Fever.

Frimpong said, “Madina Okot — like (Lauren) Betts — is another traditional center with enough talent to land in a league shifting away from its previous playstyle.

“And the Indiana Fever could benefit from defensive players to complement its rapid offense. Okot helps provide that defense with her lane-clogging length. She’s 11.2 rebounds per game through 13 appearances. Her 1.5 blocks per game leads the team and ranks among the best in the conference.”

Johnson, a redshirt senior, is having her best season. She is averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. If she continues the strong play, a high draft selection could be in her future. Frimpong lists the Gamecock captain at No. 13 to the Atlanta Dream. If taken by the Dream, she would return to her hometown and join former USC backcourt-mate Te-Hina Paopao and all-star Allisha Gray.

Frimpong said about Johnson to Atlanta: “Most prospects picked at this spot — by a playoff team like the Dream — may not see much playing time, assuming most of Atlanta’s roster returns in free agency. But why not take a two-way, Dawn-Staley product?

“Raven Johnson, a two-time NCAA champion and fifth-year senior, is a seasoned prospect. The Dream notched a franchise-best regular season record (30-14) after much improvement to the team’s overall defense under first-year head coach Karl Smesko. Johnson’s willingness on defense could find her some minutes in Smesko’s rotation.”