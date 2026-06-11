South Carolina women's basketball officially announces nation-leading attendance numbers once again

It’s official: South Carolina women’s basketball FAMs led the country in attendance again during the 2025-2026 campaign. USC announced that the Gamecocks drew the most fans in the country, both in total tickets sold and in average attendance per game.

The nation’s high-water mark is South Carolina’s 12th in a row, dating back to A’ja Wilson’s freshman year (2014-2015). However, the NCAA only recognizes the streak at 11 years in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in the 2020-2021 season. 11 consecutive attendance titles matches the Tennessee Lady Vols’ all-time record.

According to the official attendance statistics from the NCAA, the 2025-2026 Gamecocks drew 276,616 total fans this season. Across 18 games (two of which were negatively affected by NCAA Tournament ticket allotment rules), Carolina averaged 15,368.

Despite hosting two fewer games than the Texas Longhorns, South Carolina brought in over 90,000 more fans. Texas was second among all SEC programs. For those curious, the Gamecocks outdrew the rival Clemson Tigers by more than 250,000 fans.

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South Carolina’s total attendance mark is the second-highest ever, behind their own 2024-2025 season. The average figure is sixth-highest, behind the Gamecocks’ 2024-2025 and 2023-2024 seasons and three past Tennessee seasons. In the last three years, South Carolina has posted the three best overall attendance numbers in the sport’s history. Those years represent three of the six all-time best attendance averages, too.

In total, South Carolina’s 12 (11 officially) years at the top of women’s college basketball’s attendance figures ranks second, behind Tennessee’s 19.

According to USC’s announcement, the Gamecocks registered nine of the top 10 highest-attended games in the country this season. That included a sellout against Ole Miss and six games that outdrew every game of the Final Four.