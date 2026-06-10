South Carolina women's basketball: Offseason outlooks for the forwards

Each offseason, GamecockCentral looks at the strengths, weaknesses, and offseason outlook for each player.

This week, we look at South Carolina’s returning forwards. We’ll cover the incoming players next week, and broke down the guards last week.

Chloe Kitts (RS Senior, Forward, 6-3)

38 games, 22.4 mpg, 10.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 33.3 3P% (2024-25 season)

Strengths: Kitts is a supreme competitor who never backs down. She was South Carolina’s top rebounder two seasons ago and won SEC Tournament MVP and NCAA Tournament regional MOP. Kitts added a three-point shot to her game, recorded a triple-double late in the season, and is an above-average ball-handler and passer for a forward.

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Weaknesses: No matter how much weight lifting Kitts does, she is slender for a forward. Kitts is also coming off a torn ACL she suffered at the beginning of October 2025.

Offseason focus: Nobody has shown more consistent season-to-season progress than Kitts. She does a better job of identifying her own weaknesses and correcting them than anyone else. Given her frame, Kitts’ WNBA prospects probably hinge on her ability to shoot the three. But this summer, she is coming back from a major injury. The key might be not getting too far ahead of herself. When she was spotted shooting jumpers after practice late last season, she got in trouble because she hadn’t been cleared to jump yet.

Projection: Kitts’ knee will decide how much she can do next season, but whatever she can do, Kitts will make South Carolina better. If nothing else, her competitive spirit will be a boost to a team that occasionally seemed to need a spark last season.

Ashlyn Watkins (Senior, Forward, 6-3)

14 games, 18.9 mpg, 7.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.9 bpg, 1.3 spg, 1.1 apg (2024-25 season)

Strengths: In her last full season, the undefeated 2023-24 season, Watkins was South Carolina’s best defender (yes, better than SEC Defensive Player of the Year Kamilla Cardoso). She grabbed 20 rebounds in the Final Four against NC State and has four career dunks, including one over Sedona Prince, the nation’s leading shot-blocker, in 2024. “Swatkins” is also an elite shot-blocker.

Weaknesses: Compared to her defensive prowess, Watkins doesn’t do a lot on offense, although she has never been asked to. She is coming off a torn ACL, and by the time the season starts in November, it will have been 22 months since her last game.

Offseason focus: Watkins’ WNBA hopes might depend on whether she can become a more efficient offensive player, but that shouldn’t be her top concern. Watkins needs to get her knee fully healthy and then get into game shape. After that, she can worry about other things.

Projection: Watkins was around the team during her one-year sabbatical, so the Gamecocks felt comfortable enough in her return that they did not try to find another post in the transfer portal. Watkins should give South Carolina a shot-blocking, rebounding, and a defensive presence.

Adhel Tac (RS Junior, Post, 6-5)

23 games, 11.2 mpg, 3.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.8 bpg

Strengths: On a per-minute basis, Tac was one of South Carolina’s top rebounders, shot-blockers, and finishers last season. She is a big post who plays to her size. Tac is also one of the smartest players on the team and a valued locker room presence.

Weaknesses: Tac doesn’t move particularly well, which makes her hard to play against teams without a traditional post, which is most of them. She is also plagued by injuries and missed the last two months of the season with a stress reaction in her foot.

Offseason focus: Tac needs to get healthy. Her latest injury is a bit of a mystery, and she has to do whatever it takes to get better.

Projection: Tac is the only traditional big post on South Carolina’s roster. If she is healthy, she could have a role against other traditional bigs. But more likely, she is a locker room leader and coach-in-uniform.

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Joyce Edwards (Junior, Forward, 6-3)

40 games, 30.6 mpg, 19.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.8 spg, 1.1 bpg

Strengths: Edwards set South Carolina’s single-season record for total points last season. She was dominant against TCU and UConn, and throughout the season showed an ability to take over games. She improved her defense, rebounding, and playmaking from her freshman season.

Weaknesses: There were games when Edwards ended up being a non-factor. She always bounced back with a huge game, but she shouldn’t need a bad game to spark a big game.

Offseason focus: Edwards has a chance to join Sheila Foster, A’ja Wilson, and Aliyah Boston as one of the best Gamecocks ever. I think she knows that. She has to eliminate those no-show games. It would help to add a more confident three-point shot to open up her inside game.

Projection: Edwards most likely won’t average nearly 20 points a game next season because she will have more help. But she is building her resume as an all-time great, and despite the extra help next season, Edwards will still be a focal point.

Alicia Tournebize (Sophomore, Forward, 6-7)

20 games, 12.5 mpg, 4.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.7 bpg, 25.0 3P%

Strengths: Tournebize isn’t just 6-7; she also has a 6-10 wingspan. She can cover so much ground defensively that her mere presence makes an impact. Tournebize dunks with more ease than anyone other than Brittney Griner, and she is a fluid ballhandler and shooter for her size.

Weaknesses: Tournebize is thin and not particularly strong, which prevents her from playing to her size. Smaller players are able to get into her lower body and knock her off-balance. As good as her shot looks, Tournebize doesn’t shoot well under defensive pressure.

Offseason focus: First, like most young 6-7 players, Tournebize needs to work on her strength and balance. As a freshman, she didn’t always play like she was 6-7. Some of that was physical, and some of it was mental. She was thrust into an extremely difficult position last season and did well, but she needs to play with more confidence.

Projection: South Carolina is hoping that Tournebize makes a big jump this offseason. She has flashed all of the potential and has the size. A full offseason of preparation should help Tournebize make the leap, and she could be a walking mismatch if all goes right.