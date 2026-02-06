South Carolina women's basketball: Pair of guards grow as conductors amid South Carolina latest injury bug

South Carolina’s newfound 11-woman rotation fell back down to nine following the loss of Ta’Niya Latson and Agot Makeer to injury ahead of the Gamecocks game against Texas A&M.

The injuries left a hole in the Gamecocks’ guard rotation. To that point in the season, Makeer and Latson combined for 862 total minutes played across South Carolina’s 23 games played. Those roles became filled by sophomore Maddy McDaniel and freshman Ayla McDowell. Both young guards earned their first career starts with South Carolina over the Gamecocks’ last two games.

McDaniel and McDowell have developed a strong connection as part of the Gamecocks’ bench throughout the season. McDowell said it’s very apparent in practice.

“She always knows where I am. If she can’t get it to me, she’ll try her best to get it to me through somebody else,” McDowell said.

Against the Texas A&M Aggies, head coach Dawn Staley moved McDaniel into the starting lineup. Though she was limited to only two shot attempts, the sophomore guard impressed Staley with how she conducted the Gamecock offense.

“She’s doing some great things out there running our basketball team. She’s consistently defending; it’s a consistent thing,” Staley said on Wednesday. “… There’s not a whole lot of bad basketball. She’s playing at the perfect time.”

McDowell finished Monday night’s game with seven points, three assists and a rebound.

When Thursday night’s game rolled around, McDaniel exited the starting lineup, and McDowell entered. The decision came due to Mississippi State’s size on the perimeter, according to Staley. McDowell, 6-foot-1, stands four inches taller than McDaniel, 5-foot-9.

“We wanted to bring Mouse off the bench because she could spell, maybe, Ayla, or Raven [Johnson], or Tessa [Johnson],” Staley said postgame. ” … But I just thought there was a bigger defensive presence and more of a boxing out, a bigger guard [kind of matchup].”

McDowell said postgame that she learned she was going to start for South Carolina against Mississippi State at the top of the week. However, she likes to focus more on the scouting report than her specific role in a game. The true freshman guard parlayed her first career start into tying her career highs in points (16) and rebounds (5).

She said postgame that she did not expect to perform as well as she did. In truth, McDowell does not like to think about how she will perform on a given night. When she does, she feels she plays worse.

“So I try to take my mind off of it,” McDowell said. “I think about school. I think about what I’ve got to do the next day before I play and just come out and do it. It helps me, personally.”

From the sideline, Staley appreciates the freshman’s predictability on the floor and floorspacing. When McDowell’s given a task, she sees it through.

“She played the top of the two-three zone incredibly,” Staley said. “… It really helps when she’s able to knock down shots.”

With no update on the status of Latson and Makeer for Sunday’s matchup between the SEC’s leaders in Tennessee and South Carolina, the young duo is expected to continue receiving heavy minutes.

“They’ve logged enough minutes to be able to play anywhere, starting lineup, being the boost off the bench,” Staley said. “They’ve earned it, and they’ve played well. So it was just for us, a matter of just trying to match up.”