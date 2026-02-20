South Carolina women's basketball: Penultimate Friday Feels

With just nine days left in the regular season, here are my penultimate Friday Feels.

What I didn’t like: Parents getting involved, Suspicious free throw discrepancies

What I’m not sure of: The Big 12, The ACC

What I liked: Addy Brown’s return, women’s basketball on TV

Power conference races

On Thursday night, UCLA clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. The Bruins are the first power conference team to do so. They can clinch it outright with a win in either of their final two games against Wisconsin and Southern Cal.

South Carolina could become the next champion, with a win over Ole Miss on Sunday. The Gamecocks need one win in their final three games to clinch the SEC title, and two wins or a loss by Vanderbilt and Texas to make it an outright title.

The ACC is a two-horse race between unbeaten Duke and Louisville, whose only loss was to Duke. They both have three games left, so Duke could be playing at North Carolina for the ACC Championship on the last day of the season (seems like a GameDay type of game, doesn’t it?).

The Big 12 is an absolute, glorious mess. With three games left, seven teams are still alive. In order, they are TCU (which has a one-game lead), Texas Tech, West Virginia, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Colorado, and Iowa State. I’m not even going to try to work out the different scenarios.

Women’s Sports Sundays

On Thursday, ESPN announced it would launch a programming block called “Women’s Sports Sundays” that will air on Sunday nights beginning this summer. It will initially feature WNBA and NWSL games and replace “Sunday Night Baseball,” which ESPN no longer has the rights to.

(This is mostly for people who won’t read this, but Sunday Night Baseball was hardly a ratings behemoth. It only averaged 1.8 million viewers last season. WNBA games on ESPN averaged 1.3 million despite less favorable timeslots and a lack of what’s known as “shoulder programming,” basically consistent pregame shows. Feel free to use that at the water cooler.)

At least initially, women’s college basketball is not part of the programming. But given that Sunday is already the biggest day of the week for women’s college basketball, it’s not hard to see where ESPN hopes this is heading by the time next season starts in November.

ESPN has not announced which personalities will be involved. On Thursday, I asked Andraya Carter, who will likely be involved in the WNBA coverage, about the announcement.

“Anytime more women’s sports are on TV, I’m a fan,” she said. “I’m all for any opportunity to showcase the talent across the board, at any level, for any sport. We need more women’s sports on TV. They’re fun to watch. They’re exciting, competitive, and clearly brands and businesses and companies and people that want to buy advertisements, like all of these people are bought in, and all the different players and athletes continue to deliver. So it’s just another sign of growth.”

Divergent paths

At the beginning of the season, I was asked which teams I thought were overrated. I said Duke and Tennessee, who were preseason ranked seventh and eighth, respectively.

For the first month, I looked pretty smart. Duke got off to a disastrous start, including a loss to a West Virginia team that only had five players, and fell out of the top 25. Tennessee lost its first game and has been hovering around 20th most of the season (only because a 0-15 Tennessee would still get AP votes).

Since the calendar flipped and conference play began for real, Duke and Tennessee have gone in opposite directions., Duke has won 17 straight and is 15-0 in the ACC, and has climbed back into the AP top 10.

There is some debate about how much of the Blue Devils’ success is due to a weak ACC, but there is no question that they have turned their season around.

On the other hand, Tennessee is finding new ways to humiliate itself. It began with a 15-point loss to Mississippi State, a team that lost at home to Florida this week. After the game, coach Kim Caldwell ripped the players. The response was a 30-point defeat to UConn, the worst in that storied series and, at the time, third-worst defeat in program history.

After a win at Georgia, Tennessee lost 93-50 at South Carolina, the worst defeat in program history by a wide margin. After the game, Caldwell placed all the blame on the players. It worked for one game, a win over Missouri, but Tennessee has lost three straight since then, including an 82-74 home loss to Texas A&M, which hadn’t beaten a ranked opponent on the road in five years.

Tennessee will still make the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Vols have quality wins over Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia (plus the selection committee has a track record of putting them in no matter what), but competitiveness in losses is a selection criterion.

Tennessee, which couldn’t possibly still be ranked next week, probably has seven of the eight worst losses of teams in this week’s top 25 (Duke’s loss to West Virginia is in the running for the worst loss in the history of the sport). Forget hosting, Tennessee might be looking at an 8 or 9 seed.

Both coaches have taken some well-deserved flak (again, Kara Lawson couldn’t figure out how to beat a team with five players). But where Lawson weathered the criticism and worked her way back by focusing on her team, Caldwell, who had just four seasons of Division I coaching experience, and only one as head coach, before getting the Tennessee job, has only given fuel for detractors who say she wasn’t ready for the job.