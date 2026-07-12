South Carolina women's basketball: Players to watch at the U17 World Cup

The FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup began on Saturday in Brno, Czechia. There are no committed Gamecocks participating in the tournament, but there are several with South Carolina offers. Find out who and how to watch them.

United States

Ivanna Wilson Manyacka and Micah Ojo, both 6-0 wings (per FIBA), highlight the players from the 2027 class. Wilson Manyacka is the second-ranked player in the class, and Ojo is ranked seventh. Both have offers from South Carolina, and both are still wide open.

Tatianna Griffin and Morghan Reckley are members of the 2028 class. Griffin is a 6-0 guard from California. She is the top-ranked player in the class and has had a Gamecock offer since middle school. Reckley, a point guard, is ranked fifth in the class by ESPN. She was offered by South Carolina in the spring.

What’s next for South Carolina? Chris Wellbaum and GamecockCentral subscribers are discussing it now on the Women’s Basketball forum.

Additionally, Nation Williams, Eve Long, and Caroline Bradley have Gamecock offers, but Williams has eliminated South Carolina, while Long committed to Notre Dame and Bradley committed to LSU.

Canada

Avery Arije

Arije is a 6-0 guard from Crestwood Prep, the same elite school where Agot Makeer spent time. Arije is ranked 17th by ESPN and 247, and 23rd by Rivals. She has South Carolina in her top six.

Other

At this time last summer, Alicia Tournebize and Justine Loubens didn’t have offers. But they played well at the U18 EuroBasket, and now, both are Gamecocks. France is not playing in the World Cup, but other currently unknown international players could draw interest this summer.

How to Watch

The group phase runs from July 11-14, with a rest day on July 13. Knockout rounds begin on July 15. There is another rest day on July 16, followed by three more days of games. The medal rounds are on July 19.

The full schedule is HERE.

Games can be watched live or as replays on the FIBA YouTube page or the U17 World Cup website.