South Carolina women's basketball: Postseason mailbag

On Thursday, I opened the floor to women’s basketball questions on The Women’s Basketball Forum. Here’s a sample of what was discussed.

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(Questions and answers have been edited for clarity.)

SilverSurfer said: Maddy McDaniel has a tendency to overpenetrate and either get the ball blocked, stolen, or take a really bad shot. Is she working on a floater and/or mid-range game to diversify her game? Also, what about her end-of-quarter clock management needs?

McDaniel’s quickness and ability to penetrate is her best asset, so when she played limited minutes behind Raven Johnson, that’s what she did. When she played for longer stretches, she was more balanced. The staff got with her after last season to work on improving her three-point shot, and that will be the case again this season. But South Carolina needs her fearlessness.

CockyGirl said: Rumor (on the internet) is that South Carolina leads for Kymora Johnson and Jordan Lee. I know they were looking for a point guard, but if they get Lee as well, do you think it pushes someone to transfer?

It definitely could. Johnson fills a clear need. South Carolina needed more shooting in 2025-26, and Lee fills that need. But with Jerzy Robinson and Kaeli Wynn coming in, and Agot Makeer and Ayla McDowell getting a year of experience, plus, obviously, Tessa Johnson, South Carolina doesn’t necessarily need to hit the portal for more shooting. That’s a very crowded group of wings.

DalRock Cock said: Do you think Joyce Edwards will work on a three-point shot in the offseason? I’ve heard she has a pretty good one, but she seems reluctant to take it during the games.

She’s been working on her three-point shot since her senior season at Camden. It’s there, but you are right that she needs to get to a point where she is comfortable taking it whenever opponents back off.

Gamekem said: I don’t know if you have access to this knowledge. But was there a reason given for Okot’s denial of eligibility? It’s wild to see this denial when a 25-year-old G-League player was just granted a year of eligibility.

The NCAA considers college in Kenya to be like college in the US. Remember, the NCAA didn’t grant Diego Pavia 17 seasons of eligibility or give Charles Bediako eligibility after playing in the G League; the courts did.

The other big difference is that Okot is a first-round draft pick, and the others have minimal pro potential. There is no benefit for Okot to risk both her college and pro career by going to court. Just go pro and make more money than you ever dreamed of 10 years ago in Kenya.

Dcamp48 said: Do you have any updates on the health of the two incoming freshmen, Kaeli Wynn and Kelsi Andrews, coming off their injuries?

Andrews was playing again at the end of the season, but her camp stopped responding to me (or any reporters), so I don’t have details.

I tried to find Kaeli when she was in Sacramento to ask how she’s doing, but never managed to bump into her. She’s no longer wearing a brace, so that’s a good sign.

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RoosterPrime said: Do you have any information on Adhel Tac’s foot situation? She’s had the injury bug for three years running. She is due for a period of great health. How close is her foot to 100%?

I had a long chat with Adhel in (I think) Sacramento that will run soon. The injury is some sort of stress reaction, and the only cure was rest, so they shut her down for the season. She said she’ll be back next season.

SilverSurfer said: Did Tac indicate when she could begin full activities?

No. She’s just waiting on the doctors to clear her.

Rock Hill Cock said: Had the NCAA granted an extra year, do you think Okot would have come back to school?

Yes. She indicated a few times that it was her preference, although I never got her to tell me that on the record.

SilverSurfer said: What happened to Ayla McDowell’s minutes throughout the season? She showed some early signs and then faded. Was it a particular game, event, or practice habit that caused her to drop out of the rotation?

Normal progression. The rotation gets tighter in SEC play and then tighter still in the postseason. Ayla does a lot well, but she doesn’t yet do anything really well to earn playing time in close games.

SilverSurfer said: How does the staff feel about her progress? I know that she’s mostly known as a three-point shooter, but I can see her shooting the mid-range as well, almost like a poor man’s Madison Booker.

Ayla’s got to get better defensively and probably better at rebounding. She’s not really a ball-handler, so I think her future is as a wing or small-ball forward, but only if she can rebound more.