South Carolina women's basketball: Postseason mailbag

On Tuesday, I opened the floor to women’s basketball questions on The Women’s Basketball Forum. Here’s a sample of what was discussed.

Become a subscriber to get your question answered in the next mailbag.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

(Questions and answers have been edited for clarity.)

RoosterPrime said: What’s the schedule for this week? How many days off do the players get? When do they start work for the regional?

The players are off until Thursday night. They start practicing again on Friday, but don’t begin any actual Tournament prep until Monday. The coaches start Tournament prep on Sunday night, as soon as the brackets are announced.

RoosterPrime said: Do you hear any off-the-record tidbits on Tessa Johnson’s “upper body contusion?” She is obviously playing in some discomfort. Could it be an ab strain of some sort?

Everyone kept insisting it’s just normal late-season wear and tear, but Tessa wasn’t available after the game Saturday or Sunday because she was receiving treatment, and she appeared to be in some discomfort sitting on the bench on Sunday. If all she needs is rest, they can give her almost two weeks off by sitting her for the first round game.

DarkCock said: Who would you prefer as a two seed in South Carolina’s region? Duke or Iowa?

I’m not much of a believer in either one, but since Duke was able to muck things up in the Elite Eight last year, I’ll go with Iowa.

RonNYC said: Do you think we’ll see more of Alicia Tournebize in the tournament?

Yes. Partly just because the first two rounds should be easy wins, and the reserves should get extended minutes. Dawn Staley was really trying to force Tournebize to get some experience earlier in the season, but when Adhel Tac got injured, and Maryam Dauda had a couple of good games, she switched to Dauda as the top frontcourt reserve. I think she’ll switch back.

Savannah_river_Cock33 said: Do you expect any assistant coaches to be looking at some of these open jobs? Also, any rumors regarding transfer players from some of these teams who have fired their head coach?

I answered the first question HERE (shameless plug).

There are tons of rumors about players entering the portal. But the portal isn’t technically open yet, and I know you aren’t really asking about players who averaged 1.5 points in 15 games at Rutgers. So far, no big names or players with ties to South Carolina have announced plans.

Obviously, everyone is wondering what Florida’s Liv McGill, Me’Arah O’Neal, and Laila Reynolds will do, but I haven’t heard much yet. Because the portal window got pushed back and the coaching change window doesn’t start until a new coach is hired, there isn’t the same rush to announce as there had been in the past couple of years.

RonNYC said: If Liv McGill were to enter the portal, do you think she’s a player South Carolina would look at bringing in? Same question for O’Neal.

They’d kick the tires on both, but I suspect McGill will command too much money, and they don’t need another forward.

RonNYC said: Looking at who we definitely have coming back, plus the possibility of Madina being granted an additional year, besides a PG that fits, do you see us really pursuing anyone in the portal?

Not unless an all-conference type player is interested, or someone unexpectedly leaves. Adding a point guard puts South Carolina at 13 players, which Dawn Staley has said is pretty much the maximum roster size.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

SilverSurfer said: Do you know of any reason why Ayla McDowell didn’t play at all against Texas, given that coaches and players all acknowledged fatigue as an issue?

No, I don’t, and I wasn’t able to ask about her after the game. It was odd.

Gamekem said: Any news about whether Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan and Tiffany Mitchell were able to make it back home?

Tiffany Mitchell posted this morning that she has made it home.

Still no update on Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. She most likely was there on a British passport, so her situation could be a little more complicated.