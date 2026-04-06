South Carolina women's basketball: Postseason notebook

South Carolina’s season is over, but the Gamecocks set a number of program records this season.

South Carolina played 40 games, the most in program history. The 36 wins tied the 2023 team for the second-most in program history.

South Carolina’s 85.6 point scoring average is the highest in program history, surpassing 85.4 points in 2023-24. The scoring margin of 27.8 is the third-highest, behind the 2022-23 and 2023-24 teams.

South Carolina shot 49.98% from the floor this season, which officially goes in the record book as 50.0%. Either way, it’s the second-highest shooting percentage in program history. South Carolina made 1,299 field goals, a program record.

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Despite not being a three-point shooting team, South Carolina made 238 threes, the third most in program history.

Joyce Edwards set the program’s single-season scoring record with 771 points. She had 22 20-point games, tying Shannon Johnson (1995-96) for the single-season record. Edwards played 1,122 minutes this season, a program record.

Raven Johnson finished with 202 assists this season, ranking fourth in program history for assists in a season, and 612 career assists, ranking third. Johnson played in 154 games in her career, the most of any non-COVID era player.

After missing all but two games of her freshman season with a torn ACL, she missed just two games the rest of her career. Johsnon went 145-9 in the games that she played, a 0.942 winning percentage.

Madina Okot finished with 22 double-doubles, tied for the fifth most in a season in program history. Her 412 rebounds are the third-most in a season.

Tessa Johnson made 90 three-pointers this season, third most in a season in program history. She attempted 201 threes, which is only the seventh-most. Johnson hit 44.8% from three this season, which is the sixth-best single-season percentage.

For her career, Johnson is hitting 44.0% of her threes, which is the second-best mark in program history. Her 171 career threes are the seventh-most in program history.

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South Carolina made its sixth consecutive Final Four, the second-longest streak ever. South Carolina moved into a tie for the fourth-most Final Four wins ever, with eight.

It isn’t a record, but South Carolina had its full roster, not counting Chloe Kitts, for just nine games this season. Including Kitts, South Carolina lost 81 player games to injury, illness, suspension, or acclimation.

Also not a record, Maddy McDaniel had an assist-to-turnover record of 5.18. That would have been a record, but she only had 88 assists, and it takes 100 to qualify for the single-season record.

South Carolina wore Under Armour uniforms for the final game on Sunday. In 17 seasons as an Under Armour program, the Gamecocks went 501-96, made 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, eight Final Fours, played in five national championship games, and won three national championships. They also won ten regular-season SEC championships and nine SEC Tournaments.