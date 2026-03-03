South Carolina women's basketball: Postseason stat watch

With the regular season over, South Carolina has between two and nine games left in the 2025-26 season. Depending on how things play out, the Gamecocks could set several program records. Take a look beyond the box score.

Offensive stats trend downward at this time of year, but South Carolina is still on a record-setting pace.

South Carolina is averaging 87.2 points per game with a scoring margin of plus-30.7. Both would be program records, passing the 85.4 points and plus-28.9 scoring margin, both set in 2023-24.

South Carolina is shooting 51.0%, which would be just the second time in program history the Gamecocks have shot over 50%. It trails the 52.7% they shot in 1988-89.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

All five of South Carolina’s starters are averaging double-figures in scoring, with Raven Johnson just barely making the cut at 10.0 points. South Carolina hasn’t had five players average double-digit scoring since 1988-89. South Carolina has had four players score in double figures six times since then, most recently in 2019-20.

After a season-low nine points at Kentucky, Joyce Edwards is averaging 19.8 points per game on 59.0% shooting. Edwards is trying to join A’ja Wilson (22.6 points in 2017-18) as the only two players to average 20 points in the Dawn Staley era. Besides Wilson, Jocelyn Penn (23.9 points in 2002-03) is the Gamecocks’ only other 20-point scorer in the past 30 years.

Edwards has 18 20-point games and 615 total points. With one more 20-point game, she will break Shannon Johnson’s program record for 20-point games and points as a sophomore, set in 1993-94. Edwards could also make a run at the program record for most points in a season, 754, set by Katrina Anderson in 1977-78, and 20-point games in a season, set by Johnson as a senior in 1995-96.

Ta’Niya Latson is South Carolina’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14.6 points. While that is a career-low for Latson, it would have led South Carolina in scoring in 20 of the last 26 seasons this century. It’s the highest scoring average for South Carolina’s second-leading scorer since 2001-02.

Tessa Johnson is shooting 44.0% from three. She is 73-166 this season, and she has made 154 threes in her career, which puts her 10th in program history for career made threes. Johnson’s career three-point percentage is 43.5%, which only trails Karen Middleton’s 44.52% for the program record.

If she continues to shoot at this rate, Johnson will have three of the top ten three-point percentage seasons in program history.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

Madina Okot is averaging 14.0 points and 10.9 rebounds. She is on pace to be just the fourth player under Dawn Staley to average a double-double. Alaina Coates, A’ja Wilson, and Aliyah Boston are the others.

Okot has 20 double-doubles this season. She is tied with Coates and Sheila Foster (twice) for the seventh-most in a season in program history. Boston’s program record of 30 is safe, but Okot needs just five more to tie Katrina Anderson for second place.

Raven Johnson is averaging 10.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. She has a 3.55 assist-to-turnover ratio. For her career, Johnson is fourth in program history with 577 assists, and her career assist-to-turnover ratio is 2.93.

Johnson needs 18 more assists to tie for third place, and 38 to tie for second. Her assist-to-turnover ratios easily best Tyasha Harris’ record of 3.20 for a season and 2.55 for a career.

Maddy McDaniel has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.87. But with only 73 assists, she doesn’t currently qualify for the NCAA or program rankings. South Carolina requires 100 assists in a season to be ranked.

South Carolina’s average attendance is 15,953. The Gamecocks are poised to lead the nation in attendance for the 12th consecutive season (including the 2020-21 COVID season), beginning with the 2014-15 season. Attendance is actually down slightly from the last two seasons, when the Gamecocks averaged over 16,000, but is still on pace for the fourth-highest season average in NCAA history.

South Carolina should host two more games this season, the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, South Carolina drew 11,683 for the first round and 12,322 for the second round. All South Carolina needs is about 7,400 tickets sold to be assured of the attendance lead.

South Carolina has a chance to set one other interesting record. With 31 regular-season games, South Carolina could break the program record for games in a season. South Carolina played 39 games in the 2024-25 season. If the Gamecocks make it to the SEC and NCAA tournament championship games, they will play 40 games and set a new record.