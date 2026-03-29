South Carolina women's basketball powers to Elite Eight behind former Westlake High duo

South Carolina women’s basketball FAMs expected the Gamecocks to tip off against No. 4 seed Oklahoma in the Sacramento Regional 4 at Golden 1 Center semifinal.

What they did not expect was for South Carolina’s Sweet Sixteen game against the Sooners to turn into a 2021 Westlake High School girls’ basketball game.

Heading into the break, former high school and current South Carolina teammates Raven Johnson and Ta’Niya Latson combined for 34 of the Gamecocks’ 47 points. Additionally, Johnson’s 16 first-half points marked a new NCAA Tournament career game-high. Latson entered the break with 18 points. As a whole, the duo shot a combined 80 percent from the field (12-15) and from three (4-5).

“We just had a really good game. I feel like that’s one of our best games playing together, especially at this level,” Latson said postgame. “I’m just super proud of [Raven], and she came out ready to play.”

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Playing alongside her longtime teammate is still surreal for Latson, especially at this stage. While the pair kept in touch while Latson was at Florida State, this is still something different altogether.

“So being on the sideline, being next to her, even in practice, it’s just, like, ‘Dang, I’m playing with my best friend from high school,” Latson said. “We cherish the moments that we have on the floor, and we hope to win a championship together. It’s just a blessing to be together in our last year together.”

For Latson, the 28-point performance against Oklahoma on Saturday marked a substantial improvement over South Carolina’s earlier matchup against the Sooners. In January, Latson shot a poor 1-10 from the field in the Gamecocks’ overtime loss.

“I was feeling confident, I was feeling like myself, I woke up on the right side of the bed today,” Latson said. “I just was ready to go out there and play my game.”

Head coach Dawn Staley feels the 28-point performance was a slight shortchange from her star transfer.

“I mean, it’s impressive, but I think she had 30 in the second round [last year]? Well, she’s shortchanging us,” Staley said in jest. “She only had 28? She couldn’t get two more points.”

Seeing her longtime friend and teammate perform at this level is still exciting for Johnson.

“When I see the ball go in for her, I’m like, ‘Yes,’ like my eyes get big,” Johnson said. ” … So, I mean, we talk a lot not just about basketball. About life things. And Ta’Niya, I think, she deserves everything that’s coming her way. I think this is just the beginning.”

Latson said Johnson is like a second sister to her. Additionally, Johnson’s mother is like a second mom to her.

“She texted me this morning and told me to go out there and play my heart out. That’s something I cherish deeply,” Latson said. “To see her out there in the stands with my mom, that means a lot.”

Freshman Agot Makeer said she always expected the kind of scoring performance Latson had from her. To see it happen now, on this stage, will only boost Latson’s confidence.

While the strong opening half performance was important, South Carolina knew it didn’t mean it was over. The Gamecocks entered Saturday evening 31-1 when leading at halftime. However, that one loss came on the road to Oklahoma, where South Carolina entered the break leading 43-36.

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When the second half rolled around, the pair of best friends deferred to her teammates as Tessa Johnson and Joyce Edwards got hot from the field. However, as soon as the third quarter ticked into the final five minutes, Raven Johnson made sure she got back on the scoreboard.

While Latson cooled off in her scoring, the senior transfer contributed two assists and a rebound in the third. Johnson, meanwhile, contributed an additional two points and an assist.

Johnson’s performance on Saturday marked further proof of her growth as a scorer in her final season at South Carolina. Staley said she’s super happy for her longtime point guard. In previous seasons, Johnson may have been the fifth option when it came to scoring. However, in her final season, she jumps to the second or third option in Staley’s eyes.

“Raven’s been through a lot,” Staley said. ” … She sacrificed a lot of her beginnings and actually some of her end of her South Carolina career by just being a giver … Today was just beautiful to see, just her taking those shots.”

Latson returned to the scoring column with a 10-point fourth quarter on perfect shooting splits as her longtime teammate watched from the sidelines.

Latson said Saturday was not the best game she and Johnson played together. That honor belongs to the 2021 GEICO High School National Championship.

“She had like 25, I had like 26. It was like a monster game for both of us. The defense, we was turning everybody over.”

Staley said she wants to see that defense from her senior guards when South Carolina tips off in the Elite Eight on Monday.