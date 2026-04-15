South Carolina women's basketball: Predicting next season's rotation

South Carolina is still working the transfer portal, looking for additions to next season’s roster. For now, what does next year’s rotation look like?

To project the starting lineup, I split players into two groups: backcourt and frontcourt. The reason will become pretty clear. First, let’s look at the backcourt. Starters are in bold.

Point Guard: Maddy McDaniel (5-9, JR)

Guard: Tessa Johnson (6-0, SR), Jerzy Robinson (6-1, FR)

Wing: Agot Makeer (6-1, SO), Ayla McDowell (6-2, SO), Kaeli Wynn (6-2, FR)

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This rotation seems pretty straightforward. McDaniel is the only point guard, Johnson will be going into her second season as a starter, and Makeer came on strong in the NCAA tournament as a versatile wing defender and scorer.

There isn’t much difference in the guard and wing positions in South Carolina’s system. The bigger player usually takes the wing in order to be matched up against the opponent’s bigger player.

On her own, Robinson is probably good enough to start right away, but Dawn Staley will probably bring her off the bench so there is less pressure on her to produce immediately.

The frontcourt is much more of a jumble. It’s not just about finding the best forward and post, it’s about finding the pairs that play best together.

The two best players are Kitts and Edwards, and they played well together in 2024-25. But they are a small frontcourt without much rim protection. For now, I’m slotting them as the starters.

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Forward: Chloe Kitts (6-3, R-SR), Alicia Tournebize (6-7, SO)

Post: Joyce Edwards (6-3, JR), Kelsi Andrews (6-4, FR), Adhel Tac (6-5, R-JR)

Edwards has no problem playing the post against smaller teams (like UConn), but it’s asking too much of her to play against big, traditional posts. Kitts is a solid shooter and ball-handler, and she might be able to slide to the wing for a few minutes a game in a big lineup.

Tournebize is capable of playing either frontcourt position. She has the size, but last season did not yet have the strength to battle other bigs. After a summer in Molly Binetti’s strength program, Tournebize might have the strength to play inside more effectively.

Tac is a strong rebounder and finisher inside when healthy. Andrews missed most her senior season due to injury. She has a high ceiling, but will she be ready to contribute immediately?

Kitts has earned the right to start, but if she is less than 100% at the start of the season, it could be tempting to bring her off the bench. That gives Staley more lineup flexibility and she likes having an impact player on the second unit.

The starting lineup comes down to Dawn Staley’s preference. Does she want to start small with her best five and bring size off the bench? Or does she want to start a more traditional lineup and bring an impact player off the bench?