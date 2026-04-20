South Carolina women's basketball: Predicting the rotation after Jordan Lee's commitment

South Carolina made a big transfer addition last week when former Texas guard Jordan Lee committed to the Gamecocks. How does her addition change the projected rotation for next season?

To project the starting lineup, I split players into two groups: backcourt and frontcourt. As things currently stand, there will be a lot of players playing multiple positions to give opponents different looks.

Point Guard: Maddy McDaniel (5-9, JR)

Guard: Tessa Johnson (6-0, SR), Jerzy Robinson (6-1, FR)

Wing: Agot Makeer (6-1, SO), Jordan Lee (6-0, JR), Ayla McDowell (6-2, SO)

McDaniel is the only point guard, so she is slotted as the starter. Then, things get tricky.

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There isn’t much difference in the guard and wing positions in South Carolina’s system. The bigger player usually takes the wing in order to be matched up against the opponent’s bigger player.

Johnson is a senior, a team leader, and was a starter last season, so she gets the nod at the guard position. She started on the wing last season and sometimes struggled defensively against bigger players. Moving her back to guard should help her be more effective on that end.

That leaves either Makeer or Lee to start at the wing. I’m putting Makeer there now because she can be more disruptive defensively, although either player should give South Carolina more defense and athleticism at the position than it had last season. South Carolina will also want to have either Johnson or Lee on the floor as a spacer at all times, so it helps if they aren’t both starters.

Out of the trio of Johnson, Lee, and Makeer, it doesn’t make much difference who starts. They should each play 25-28 minutes. And with no backup point guard right now, Johnson and Makeer will also be filling in at the point.

Robinson might have the most sophisticated offensive game of the six players fighting for minutes, and definitely the most physical. She will get ample playing time. How much that is will be determined by how quickly she adjusts to the college game.

The frontcourt is much more of a jumble, even before I moved freshman forward/wing Kaeli Wynn from the backcourt to the frontcourt. I also don’t have Ashlyn Watkins included because technically, she is not on next season’s roster yet.

The two best players are Kitts and Edwards, and they played well together in 2024-25. But they are a small frontcourt without much rim protection. For now, I’m slotting them as the starters. But it’s not just about finding the best forward and post, it’s about finding the pairs that play best together.

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Forward: Chloe Kitts (6-3, R-SR), Alicia Tournebize (6-7, SO), Kaeli Wynn (6-2, FR)

Post: Joyce Edwards (6-3, JR), Kelsi Andrews (6-4, FR), Adhel Tac (6-5, R-JR)

Edwards has no problem playing the post against smaller teams (like UConn), but it’s asking too much of her to play against big, traditional posts. Kitts is a solid shooter and ball-handler, and she might be able to slide to the wing for a few minutes a game in a big lineup. But given the guard strength, expect a lot of small lineups.

Tournebize is capable of playing either frontcourt position. She has the size, but last season did not yet have the strength to battle other bigs. After a summer in Molly Binetti’s strength program, Tournebize might have the strength to play inside more effectively.

Tac is a strong rebounder and finisher inside when healthy. Andrews missed most her senior season due to injury. She has a high ceiling, but will she be ready to contribute immediately?

Kitts has earned the right to start, but if she is less than 100% at the start of the season, it could be tempting to bring her off the bench. That gives Staley more lineup flexibility and she likes having an impact player on the second unit.

The starting lineup comes down to Dawn Staley’s preference. Does she want to start small with her best five and bring size off the bench? Or does she want to start a more traditional lineup and bring an impact player off the bench?