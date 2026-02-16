South Carolina women's basketball: President's Day notebook

It was a really good weekend for South Carolina in Baton Rouge and beyond. Let’s recap everything that happened.

– Top 16 reveal

South Carolina was the third overall seed in the first Top 16 reveal, and the entire bracket was about as good as it gets for the Gamecocks.

Barring an absolutely wild stretch before Selection Sunday, UConn and UCLA are vying for the top overall seed. Regardless of who gets it, UConn will play in Fort Worth, and UCLA will play in Sacramento.

South Carolina is playing for the third overall seed and second Fort Worth region. That’s what the Gamecocks got. Even better, the committee chose Vanderbilt over Texas for the fourth one seed.

Head-to-head is only one of the criteria the committee uses, but if South Carolina stumbles, it would be a lot easier to bump Texas, which split with South Carolina, over the Gamecocks than it would be to bump up Vanderbilt, which lost by 29 to South Carolina.

– Top 16 reveal, part 2

The reveal didn’t follow a true S-curve. Among others, it had the second and fifth overall seeds in the same region (it should be second and seventh). I’m not sure if there was a reason for this, or if it was a mistake. I haven’t had time to follow up on it, and ultimately it doesn’t matter. Don’t fret.

The second Top 16 reveal will be on March 1.

– SEC standings

South Carolina didn’t clinch the SEC regular-season title on Saturday, but it took a big step toward doing so. Then Sunday happened, and South Carolina is in a great position.

South Carolina has four games left, which means Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Arkansas are mathematically eliminated.

Oklahoma is four games back and technically still alive. If the Sooners win out and the Gamecocks lose out, Oklahoma and South Carolina would share the regular-season title, and Oklahoma would be the top seed in the SEC tournament.

LSU and Ole Miss are practically eliminated, since they are three and 3.5 games back. Ole Miss at least still plays South Carolina.

Texas (two games back) moved back up to third place with its win over Tennessee on Sunday and is technically still alive. But the Longhorns lost to South Carolina and Vanderbilt, so even if they catch the top, they would lose the tiebreak in tournament seeding.

Tennessee is 2.5 games behind South Carolina and faces a make-or-break week with games against Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma. After a surprising upset loss at Georgia, second-place Vanderbilt is now two games behind South Carolina in the loss column, and doesn’t play on Thursday.

The earliest South Carolina can clinch the SEC is on Sunday against Ole Miss.

– Flau’jae Johnson and free throws

With 45.5 seconds left and LSU trailing by one point, Johnson missed two free throws. She was visibly upset after the game, but still did the postgame press conference.

Johnson knew she would be asked about the missed free throws, but she still faced the media. Not everybody would have done that. Kudos to her for doing so.

Johnson was far from the only player who struggled from the foul line, only the most visible.

Free throws, specifically missed free throws, made a difference all weekend. In Maryland’s 76-75 win at Ohio State, the Buckeyes missed three of four free throws while trailing by two, and the Terrapins missed two free throws that allowed the Buckeyes to have the final possession with a chance to win.

There were more. Georgia left the door open for Vanderbilt with a missed free throw. North Carolina didn’t attempt a single free throw in a 72-68 loss at Duke. Tennessee was just 5-11 from the line in a two-point loss to Texas.

Somewhere, Darrin “Free Throws Only Matter to You” Horn is smiling.