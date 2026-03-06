South Carolina women's basketball: Q&A with Alicia Tournebize

Alicia Tournebize made her SEC Tournament debut on Friday. After the game, she talked to the media for the first time.

Tournebize finished with three points and two rebounds in 14 minutes. Here’s what she talked about after the game.

(English is Tournebize’s second language. Some of her answers have been slightly edited for clarity.)

What was your first experience in the SEC Tournament like?

It was great. It’s like, everything’s new for me here. So I’m happy to see how everybody goes and happy to win this first game. We were prepared for this because it was a tough team, it was a tough game, the last time we played them. So yeah, I was excited to see (it) and ready to play.

Have any of the veterans given you any advice for the SEC tournament?

I think everybody is trying to, like the ones who (have) the experience, try to share with us. We know that it’s a tough game and we have to be prepared and we have to stick together. They did a great job of trying to talk to us about this.

This is the first time getting to talk to you since you joined the team in January. What has it been like adjusting to a new team, new teammates, new country, new everything?

I felt like the style of the game is a little bit different. I still have adjustments to do, but I feel like I need to be used to it and stuff. But it’s been great. I’m very happy to be here. I’m really happy to be with the team, to learn with them.

Was there anything that surprised you when you joined the team?

I don’t know. I feel like it’s basketball, but it’s quite different (from) what I’m used to, but it’s okay. It’s fast, it’s physical. I mean, it was also in Europe, but it was a bit different.

Did you play in front of the crowds like this in Europe, or were the crowds smaller?

I played with this type of crowd, but here it’s at home every game and stuff, so it’s new, it’s new, for me, yeah.

What do you feel like your role is on the team?

I’m trying to do my best to add what I can do and what I’m good at for the team. Doing my best.

Do you feel comfortable when you go out there to play?

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, I do, I do. I need to be like, I need to do some adjustments here again, (to) be used to it a little bit more.

Who is someone you’ve leaned on a lot during this transition here?

When I got here, everybody was helping me. I think I could talk with everybody if I needed. Raven (Johnson), with her experience, (Tessa Johnson) too, Madina (Okot) beecause she knows how (it is) coming from another country. Maryam (Dauda) too. Maryam helped me a lot.

How would you say your first three months have been in terms of adjusting?

It’s been great. I’m so happy to be here. I’m so grateful. It’s like everything is new, especially the tournament and stuff. I’m not used to it, but I will (be), and I’m happy to see how everything is going. I’m really excited.