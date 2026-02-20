South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Alabama

No. 25 Alabama didn’t make it easy, but no. 3 South Carolina pulled away late for a 76-57 win. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– It was a good night to be a road team in the SEC, with all six road teams winning (LSU and Ole Miss are still playing). But there were three big upsets in those wins: Florida beat Mississippi State, Auburn beat Missouri, and in the biggest shocker, Texas A&M got its first ranked road win in five years at Tennessee.

I bring up all of that unpredictability because it underscores just how remarkable South Carolina’s run over the last 13 years or so has been.

Everybody has off nights, everybody gets upset now and then, except the Gamecocks. You can probably count the number of shocking losses on one hand. Oklahoma this season. Missouri in 2021-22 (granted, that is one of the most improbable losses by anyone in the last five years). Missouri in 2017.

It’s incredible consistency.

– Agot Makeer’s stat line didn’t look that special, just four points, two assists, a block, and a steal. But she makes so many good things happen.

She had three great passes to Joyce Edwards (Edwards missed one of the layups), she had a great come-from-behind block on an open three, and even her misses led to offensive rebounds and baskets.

With Raven and Tessa Johnson basically non-factors, South Carolina needed everything it got from Makeer and Maddy McDaniel.

– After six quarters where she didn’t play up to her standards, you could feel that huge second half coming from Joyce Edwards.

She scored nine of South Carolina’s 15 points in the third quarter. Edwards scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter and then had four points during the decisive 10-0 run. Edwards also tied her career high with 12 rebounds.

That’s how you respond to a bad game.