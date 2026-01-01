South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Alabama

South Carolina pulled away in the second half to beat Alabama 83-57 in the SEC opener. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– Freshman guard Agot Makeer started in place of injured Ta’Niya Latson, and played well. She had nine points and four rebounds and hit both of her three-point attempts.

Defense is Makeer’s specialty, and she was far more effective than her one block and one steal would suggest.

“For a freshman, I think her IQ is elite,” Raven Johnson said. “I feel like we really weren’t missing a beat, but she brings something different to the table.”

Makeer still has some freshman moments where you aren’t sure what she is doing, but those are rare. And she definitely isn’t the offensive playmaker that Latson is. But she played her game and avoided mistakes, which is all you can ask.

– South Carolina missed Latson’s scoring, obviously, but more than her scoring, it missed her playmaking ability. When South Carolina had its scoring lulls, it was obvious how much they missed being able to give Latson the ball and let her create something.

Madina Okot didn’t play well, and I think she missed Latson. The pick-and-roll with Latson and Okot has been one of South Carolina’s go-to sets this season. Without Latson, I only remember South Carolina running it once, with Okot and Tessa Johnson. (It still worked.)

– Dawn Staley said the alternative to starting Makeer would have been starting Maddy McDaniel, but she didn’t want to have both point guards in the starting lineup because it would have been too disruptive to the Gamecocks’ rotations.

Staley was still happy with how McDaniel played, saying it was probably her best game of the year. McDaniel had six points and two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

McDaniel looked better than those fairly modest numbers, though. She was confident and aggressive and looked in control. McDaniel has now strung together about a month of solid games, which is what the Gamecocks need going forward.