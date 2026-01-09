South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Arkansas

South Carolina took care of business with a 93-58 win at Arkansas. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– This was only the second game this season I watched live on TV. Sometimes you see things differently depending on whether you are watching in person or on TV, because of the angle, replays, or whatever.

It jumped out how well Joyce Edwards uses her lower body offensively. When she drives, Edwards stays straight up so she doesn’t lose her balance and doesn’t give defenders an angle on the ball.

In the post, she’s able to create space with her hips instead of her shoulders, which is much less likely to draw an offensive foul. All of those nifty-looking layups start with Edward’s footwork and lower body strength.

– Arkansas made a bit of a run in the first half, outscoring South Carolina 8-0 in the second quarter. That run came with Raven Johnson, Joyce Edwards, and Tessa Johnson on the bench.

Madina Okot, Maddy McDaniel, and Agot Makeer have all played well at times this season, but there is a significant dropoff when South Carolina doesn’t have Johnson, Johnson, Edwards, or injured Ta’Niya Latson on the floor.

Before her injury, Dawn Staley usually subbed Latson out midway through the first quarter. That staggered her playing time with Raven Johnson and Edwards so that when the latter two needed a rest, the Gamecocks still had a go-to scorer and lead guard on the floor in Latson.

It’s also not a coincidence that Okot’s offensive numbers have gone down with Latson out. Of all the Gamecocks’ outstanding offensive options, the pick and roll with Okot and Latson may be the best.

– The lack of bench production wasn’t the only thing that could be concerning next week. South Carolina shot just 18-29 from the free throw line, 62.1%. That’s a lot of points to leave off the scoreboard.

If you are an optimist, Adhel Tac probably isn’t going to play enough to go 4-9 from the line in a close game. But Edwards and Okot each went 4-6, and that makes you nervous.