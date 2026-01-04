South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Florida

It was an ugly win, but South Carolina did enough to beat Florida 74-63. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– The first half was proof of just how much Ta’Niya Latson means to South Carolina. The Gamecock offense struggled in every way, and then got even worse when Joyce Edwards picked up her second foul and had to sit for a while.

Madina Okot also had two fouls, leaving South Carolina completely discombobulated. The Gamecocks missed 12 straight shots spanning the first and second quarters, and a 21-12 lead got flipped into a 27-24 deficit.

When Latson is in the game, South Carolina knows it can put the ball in her hands, and she will create a shot – a good shot – for herself or one of her teammates.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

– Agot Makeer got her second consecutive start in place of Latson and showed some nice resiliency. She struggled in the first half, going 0-3 with three turnovers and a couple of defensive miscues. It was enough that Dawn Staley had Maddy McDaniel start the second half instead of Makeer.

Makeer didn’t get frustrated, and she ended up being responsible for all nine points during South Carolina’s 9-0 third-quarter run. She scored five points, two points came off of a flagrant foul that she drew, and the last two points were a Madina Okot putback of a missed layup by Makeer.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

– File that game under “no bad road conference wins” and then burn the film.

On the bright side, a lot of the wounds were self-inflicted. Tessa Johnson won’t shoot 3-11 again (hopefully). Madina Okot won’t go 2-6 on layups again. And getting Latson back won’t solve everything, but it will solve a lot.

On to Arkansas.