South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Georgia

South Carolina beat Georgia 65-43 in a defensive slugfest. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– Ta’Niya Latson only played 20 minutes, but it was really good to have her back. She rarely gets sped up on offense, and she reliably makes the right read.

Latson only had nine points, three rebounds, and three assists, but it felt like more.

She said after the game that she wasn’t completely back to 100%, so it was good to get some game action in before Texas comes to town on Thursday.

– Getting Latson back also seemed to unleash Agot Makeer. She was a defensive menace and had as big an impact on that end as any of the Gamecocks.

South Carolina had her pick up the ball full court and also used her at the top of a 1-3-1 zone, something I’m not sure the Gamecocks had used before this season. Makeer’s long arms and quick feet make it hard for opposing point guards, most of whom give up several inches, to see the floor and initiate the offense.

Making plays on the defensive end seemed to boost Makeer’s confidence on offense, and she took shots with conviction.

– One of the concerns entering this season was South Carolina’s three-point shooting outside of Tessa Johnson. Fortunately, Johnson has rarely had a poor shooting game this season so it never really came up.

But Johnson shot just 1-9 on Sunday and 0-5 from three. Without her hitting from behind the arc, and with Latson only playing 20 minutes, South Carolina did little to space the defense. The Gamecocks shot just 2-17 from three, with the only makes coming from Latson and freshman Ayla McDowell.

“I think it wasn’t difficult to crack the defense, but we weren’t hitting shots on the outside,” Makeer said. “That was one of the biggest things, not hitting shots.”