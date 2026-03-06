South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Kentucky

South Carolina cruised to an 87-64 win over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– Ta’Niya Latson was held out of practice this week with an illness, and although she started and was never on the availability report, Latson looked like she was feeling some lingering effects.

She seemed just a half-step slow. Latson was able to get by the initial defense, but not able to finish her drives. Latson frequently subbed out in the first half, but she played the entire fourth quarter to get back in game shape.

Latson finished with 11 points and a team-high six assists. She scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter. She told me after the game that her lungs were burning in the first half, but she was starting to feel better by the end of the game.

“I was a little winded, but I needed that,” Latson said. “That’s why (Dawn Staley) left me out there.”

– It’s survive-and-advance time, but it’s even better if you can rout-and-advance.

South Carolina sat Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson, Madina Okot, and Joyce Edwards for the entire fourth quarter. Raven Johnson played 26 minutes, the most on the team. Latson, Maddy McDaniel, and Agot Makeer played 24 minutes. Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot played 23 minutes, and everyone else played less than 20.

That is about the best-case scenario Staley could have hoped for. The key players stayed fresh, and the new players got their feet wet.

Now, South Carolina just needs LSU and Oklahoma to play a triple overtime game.

– Attendance for the session won’t be announced until later on Friday, but Bon Secours Wellness Arena was probably 90% full.

That wouldn’t be surprising if it had been the championship game, but this was a quarterfinal game at noon on Friday.

The SEC Tournament attendance record for a quarterfinal session was 9,938, set in 2008 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. That should be shattered by several thousand. Coaches can complain about the location all they want, but Greenville fills the arena, and that’s why it hosts.