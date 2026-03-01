South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Kentucky

South Carolina held on to beat Kentucky 60-56 in the regular-season finale. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– That was an ugly game all around. Neither team shot well, they were both under 50% from the foul line, and they had long stretches of ugly basketball.

Dawn Staley said it was fatigue, and I do think that was part of it. Madina Okot was noticeably tired in the fourth quarter, and lots of shots were missed off the front of the rim.

But South Carolina also just didn’t look completely locked in. After two emotional home games and with nothing really left to play for, it’s understandable. South Carolina also has a track record of sleepwalking through the final game of the regular season.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

Hopefully, they are re-energized and re-focused by Friday. If there is a silver lining, it may be that, after winning the last three games by an average of over 32 points, the narrow win at Kentucky reminded everyone they can’t just roll the basketballs out and blow the other team out.

– Tessa Johnson had a roller-coaster game and then some. Johnson shot 5-15 overall and 2-10 from three, plus had three turnovers.

But she was also South Carolina’s second-leading scorer, and had seven points during South Carolina’s 17-4 third-quarter run. In the fourth quarter, Johnson had a strong reverse layup to end an 8-0 Kentucky run, and then clinched the game by catching three consecutive inbounds passes and hitting Madina Okot for the final bucket.

In her last three games, Johnson is now 4-21 from three. She didn’t play against Missouri due to an upper-body contusion, but she was well enough that she didn’t miss a day of practice. Johnson’s slump started before the injury anyway.

She was definitely feeling the misses. In the second half, Johnson passed up a couple of open looks that she usually takes.

Hopefully, she morphs back into Tournament Tessa by Friday, because South Carolina isn’t the same team when she doesn’t shoot well.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

– The main attraction was the battle between Madina Okot and Clara Strack, and that did not disappoint. They traded one spectacular basket after another and made some impossible-looking plays.

But the point guard matchup turned into quite the undercard. Raven Johnson was about on her average with 11 points and five assists, including six points and three assists in the second half. She also locked down Kentucky’s Tonie Morgan, the nation’s leader in assists and Kentucky’s second-leading scorer.

Morgan had season lows of two points on 1-5 shooting and four assists, well below her season averages of 14.2 points and 8.3 assists. That’s Raven Johnson lockdown defense at work.

Johnson also got help from Maddy McDaniel. 5-9 McDaniel got switched onto 6-5 Teonni Key on the last possession. Earlier in the game, I could hear Staley from across the court yelling at the Gamecocks not to let McDaniel get switched onto Key (a literal Mouse in the house).

Kentucky still got the switch, but McDaniel not only forced Key to miss the game-tying layup but stripped Strack’s offensive rebound to force a jump ball. McDaniel played all 10 minutes of the fourth quarter, mostly in place of Ta’Niya Latson, because of her defense.