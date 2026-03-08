WBB Rapid Reaction - LSU

South Carolina beat LSU 83-77 to advance to the SEC tournament championship game. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– That was an absolutely fantastic game, and another epic entry in the South Carolina-LSU rivalry. The Valentine’s Day game in Baton Rouge was really good, too, but the fact that it was decided by missed free throws was a little disappointing. There was a sense that LSU lost the game.

Neither team lost the rematch. South Carolina won it. The Gamecocks made the key plays, and the Tigers weren’t able to make as many.

Just to make it more exciting, Raven Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley decided to go at each other. Joyce Edwards refused to lose. Jada Richard made a statement on a huge stage.

Both teams played hard, my man. I can’t imagine the title game will live up to that.

– Several times this weekend, I have mentioned to others in the media room that South Carolina’s experience gives the Gamecocks a significant edge in tight games. They just know how to make the plays to win.

It’s not just the experienced players like Raven Johnson or Tessa Johnson who have that confidence, although they are responsible for imbuing the younger players with the confidence they have developed.

When South Carolina got the ball with 45.2 seconds left, up 79-74, Kim Mulkey instructed LSU to trap to try to force a turnover, and if that didn’t work, then foul. But LSU never switched from the trap part to the foul part, and Madina Okot made a layup that basically ended the game.

After the game, Mulkey couldn’t explain why LSU didn’t follow her instructions. South Carolina rarely makes those mistakes, and that’s why they have won so many games.

– Okot had an imposing start to the game, but two quick fouls took her out of her rhythm, and she never really got it back. She shot just 4-14 and missed a bunch of layups.

But she still came up huge in the fourth quarter, scoring six of her eight points. And just like the first game, when South Carolina absolutely needed a basket, it put the ball in Raven Johnson’s hands to create a bucket for Okot.

Okot said Johnson told her to keep shooting, and she ended up making one of the most important baskets of the game.