South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - LSU

South Carolina ran its winning streak to 18 games against LSU with a 79-72 win on Saturday. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– The MiLaysia Fulwiley Revenge Game (LSU put Fulwiley on the game program, which was fantastically petty) never quite materialized on either side. There was no animosity, only hugs between the former teammates, but it was also evident that both sides were eager to one-up the other. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, they wanted to win the breakup.

South Carolina seemed to take a little extra glee in running Fulwiley into some crushing screens, and Fulwiley was a terror on defense.

But Fulwiley also got out of sorts on offense. She took some quick, ill-advised shots and committed too many turnovers.

“I thought she did typical Fulwiley,” Kim Mulkey said. “Give you some outstanding plays: stripped Raven early in the game, got some layups. Then she turned it over. That’s part of who she is. We’ve got to continue to make positives be pluses when she’s in the game and not minuses.”

Fulwiley finished with a solid, but unspectacular stat line of six points on 1-8 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, four steals, and three turnovers in 24 minutes. It wasn’t the fireworks many were hoping for.

– South Carolina relied heavily on its starters on Saturday, and only got nine bench points. But that doesn’t reflect some really nice contributions from the bench, especially the three freshmen.

Maryam Dauda blocked a shot by Jada Richard in the fourth quarter and grabbed a rebound. Ayla McDowell hit a floater at the end of the third quarter that gave South Carolina a five-point lead.

Agot Makeer, returning after missing the last three games, made a three-pointer and a layup late in the fourth quarter when LSU was trying to make a run. She also played strong defense and blocked two shots.

“Huge. Maryam gave us a lift,” Dawn Staley said. “Ayla’s always going to give you what she’s got. I’m happy for Agot getting out there because I know she’s been hurting. It was good to get her some minutes and understand that we’re going to need her down the stretch. Big three. Big three by Agot.”

Alicia Tournebize only played three minutes, but made a jumper.

– Remember when South Carolina was a liability at the free throw line? That was a long time ago.

In the past six games, South Carolina is 94-108 from the line, 87.0%. Against LSU, South Carolina made 15-17 free throws, including 8-8 in the fourth quarter.

Flau’jae Johnson’s two missed free throws with 45 seconds left and LSU down by one point will get most of the attention, but she had company. LSU was just 14-23 for the game, and 3-8 in the fourth quarter.

“We were 14-23 from the free throw line, and that’s where the game was lost,” Kim Mulkey said. “Hit your free throws, you win.”