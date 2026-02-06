South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Mississippi State

South Carolina dominated Mississippi State in an 88-45 win. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– The Ali-Oop finally worked! Kind of…

At the end of the third quarter, Maddy McDaniel and Alicia Tournebize rolled to their right. McDaniel tried to hit Tournebize on the alley-oop but led her a touch too far. Tournebize recognized the play and made a touch pass to Adhel Tac, who was cutting the other way, for a layup.

It wasn’t perfect, but that’s why the Gamecocks keep trying to run it. After a couple of rough outings, Tournebize had a nice game. She had eight points, three rebounds, and three assists, even making her second career three-pointer.

NEW! Message board for South Carolina Women’s Basketball! 🏀

“We’re seeing where we can get Ali more involved,” Dawn Staley said. “Every day you learn something new about her.”

– After two games of diminished returns, South Carolina finally got production from the bigs. In total, the four bigs had just eight points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal against Texas A&M. They had 19 points, 19 rebounds, and four blocks against Auburn.

On Thursday night, they had 28 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals. It mattered because with South Carolina missing three ailing guards, the bigs were going to have to play no matter what, and play out of position at times.

Madina Okot struggled in the first half, and it had clearly become mental. But she settled down in the second half and finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Her first double-double in almost a month should give her a confidence boost.

🏀 GamecocksW newsletter: WBB coverage delivered straight to your inbox!

When South Carolina struggled against Texas A&M, I pointed out that it had a lot to do with the funky lineups they had to play. South Carolina had to play the same funky (and sometimes funkier) lineups against Mississippi State, and won by 43 because the bigs produced.

– Sometime after Ayla McDowell swished one of her four threes, I flashed back to September of 2024. Dawn Staley was getting crushed by fans and certain national commentators who said South Carolina’s recruiting was trash because they didn’t have any commitments yet.

South Carolina signed McDowell and Agot Makeer in that class. Both have been key contributors and occasional starters on the no. 3 team in the country and the top team in the SEC.

Some people just want to complain (or post clickbait).