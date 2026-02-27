South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Missouri

South Carolina cruised to a 112-71 win over Missouri on Thursday to clinch the outright SEC regular-season championship. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– You never know how seniors will react on Senior Night, and after the first few minutes, it looked like they were a little spent emotionally. But they quickly settled in, and all four seniors had monster games.

Madina Okot had 26 points and 17 rebounds in what may have been the best single game of her career. Ta’Niya Latson flirted with a triple-double, notching 17 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

Raven Johnson also stuffed the box score like normal, with 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists. She also set a career-high with four made three-pointers.

Maryam Dauda continued her late-season improvement with eight points, two rebounds, two blocks, and two assists. According to Johnson, she turned down the opportunity to get a late basket and reach double figures because she isn’t concerned about stats.

With Adhel Tac sidelined indefinitely, Dauda’s strong play over the past couple of weeks is crucial heading into the postseason.

All in all, not too bad for the seniors.

– Maddy McDaniel continues to play well. She had nine points, four steals, and three rebounds. She got overshadowed by the seniors and Joyce Edwards, but at this point in the season, you know what you are getting from Mouse.

She’ll get some steals, take care of the ball, (usually) distribute well, and most of all, get to the rim and draw fouls. McDaniel has the fourth-most free-throw attempts on the team despite playing the sixth-most minutes.

Shockingly, however, the nation’s leader in assist-to-turnover ratio only had one assist and one turnover.

– After South Carolina barely celebrated clinching the SEC regular-season championship against Ole Miss, Dawn Staley promised “we’ll make sure we’ll jump around” and celebrate if they won it outright tonight.

Did they celebrate? Yes. Did they jump around? Not really.

Read whatever you want into it. The players all proudly sported championship hats and shirts. Latson and Johnson were extra giggly during postgame interviews, but the overall feeling was summed up by Johnson.

“We like confetti,” she said. “I didn’t see any confetti today.”