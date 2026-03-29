South Carolina women's basketball: Rapid Reaction - Oklahoma

South Carolina routed Oklahoma 94-68 to advance to its sixth straight Elite Eight. Here’s what stood out from the game.

– In Five Things to Watch, I said that South Carolina needed to make shots, pick up earlier on defense, and at least play Oklahoma to a draw in the post.

That’s what they did.

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On defense, the guards extended their defense out near midcourt. Any time someone forgot, the entire bench started yelling and waving them out. Aaliyah Chavez scored 21 points, but needed 21 shots to do it. South Carolina would take that any day.

The same could be said of the post play. Ragen Beers had a decent stat line with 14 points and eight rebounds, but she didn’t dominate. South Carolina outrebounded Oklahoma by three, and had only two fewer points in the paint despite Oklahoma selling out to keep South Carolina out of the lane.

– That leads to the last point, making shots. Oklahoma aggressively double-teamed South Carolina anytime one of the bigs got the ball. It partially worked.

Joyce Edwards was held to a season-low eight points, Madina Okot only scored nine points, and reserves Maryam Dauda and Alicia Tournebize only added six combined points.

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But the aggressive double teams left South Carolina shooters wide open all game. Oklahoma gambled that South Carolina would miss and got burned. The Gamecocks shot 10-14 from three, setting a program record by hitting 71.4% from behind the arc.

“I mean 10-for-14 from 3, when that’s not something that (you expect),” Jennie Baranczyk said. “I mean, you have to plan for their interior play. They’re so strong and tall and they finish well. And they are still crafty. They can face. They can have their back to the basket. They rebound. You have to take care of that. So for them to do that, that puts a lot of pressure on that end, too.”

South Carolina had 21 assists on 34 baskets. Edwards had four assists, second on the team, and said she was taking what Oklahoma’s defense gave her.

“That’s what you’ve got to do, they take away one thing, and you go lean on another. You have to guard the whole team,” she said. “We’re not a one-man wrecking crew.”

Not only did South Carolina set a program record, but 71.4% is tied for the highest percentage ever in a Sweet 16 game, and tied for the sixth highest ever in a Sweet 16 or later game.

– Agot Makeer’s outstanding tournament continues. She scored 10 points, giving her three consecutive double-digit scoring games. She had three all season. Makeer also continues to play outstanding defense, and her confidence is surging.

The other Gamecocks are trying to boost her confidence, calling her an X-Factor and the next leader of the Seatbelt Gang. It’s working. Makeer played positions one through four against Oklahoma, which allows Dawn Staley to play her in multiple lineups.

Her future is bright.